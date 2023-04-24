Blackburn Rovers will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of conceding late goals in their recent clashes with Coventry City and Preston North End when they face arch-rivals Burnley tomorrow.

After goalkeeper Ben Wilson scored a dramatic equaliser for the Sky Blues at Ewood Park earlier this month, Rovers conceded again in second-half stoppage-time last weekend as Dominic Hyam diverted Liam Delap's cross into his own goal.

Currently eighth in the Championship, Rovers will move back into the play-off places if they avoid a defeat at the hands of Burnley.

Blackburn know that they will need to be firing on all cylinders in this fixture as Burnley have already achieved promotion to the Premier League and will win the title by securing maximum points in this fixture.

While head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson will be able to turn to the likes of Sammie Szmodics and Adam Wharton for inspiration on Tuesday, a number of the club's players are set to miss this particular fixture.

Who will be unavailable for selection for Blackburn Rovers tomorrow?

Sam Gallagher

Sam Gallagher will not feature for Blackburn in this crucial clash due to an issue with his hamstring.

The forward is not expected to make his return to action this season.

Before picking up this issue, Gallagher managed to provide 10 direct goal contributions for Blackburn in all competitions.

Tyler Morton

Another individual who is set to miss the remainder of the campaign is Tyler Morton.

Tomasson confirmed in his pre-match press conference for this fixture that Morton has sustained a fracture in his foot.

Morton, who joined Blackburn on loan from Liverpool last year, made 40 league appearances for the club before suffering this setback.

Jack Vale

Tomasson has also revealed that Jack Vale will not be available for selection.

Vale has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since March due to an ankle injury.

While the 22-year-old has yet to score for Blackburn in the Championship, he did manage to find the back of the net in the League Cup and the FA Cup earlier this season.

John Buckley

John Buckley will not feature for Blackburn tomorrow as he is still recovering from a knee injury.

This issue, which he sustained in the club's meeting with Stoke City, has ruled the midfielder out for the rest of the season.

In the absence of Buckley, Blackburn have only secured one victory in their last seven league games.

Will Daniel Ayala be ready to make his return to senior action?

Daniel Ayala will not be ready to make his return to the club's match-day squad tomorrow.

The defender stepped up his road to recovery by playing 45 minutes for the Under-21's yesterday in their defeat to Manchester City.

Ayala will be hoping to make some more progress in terms of his fitness ahead of Blackburn's showdown with Luton Town this weekend.