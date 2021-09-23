Blackburn Rovers team news emerges ahead of Cardiff City clash

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says striker Sam Gallagher is likely to be the only player to return from injury when they host Cardiff City at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Gallagher started the season in promising fashion, scoring twice in Rovers’ opening six games.

However, the 26-year-old has missed the club’s last two games, with a thigh strain keeping him out of the win over Hull and draw at Barnsley.

As well as Gallagher, Rovers were also without Brighton loanee Jan Paul Van Hecke, midfielder Bradley Johnson, full-back Joe Rankin-Costello and longer term absentees Bradley Dack and Scott Wharton for that clash with the Tykes last weekend.

Now though, it seems that Gallagher is the only player from that list who could return to action when Rovers take on the Bluebirds.

Are these 22 Blackburn stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Which of the following has not played every single minute of this Championship season? Thomas Kaminski Lewis Travis Darragh Lenihan Harry Pickering

Providing an update on his side’s fitness situation ahead of that game, Mowbray was quoted by Blackburn’s official website as saying: “If Sam gets through the next day’s training then I’d expect him to be back in contention to play. He’ll be important against Cardiff to bring a physicality that we might need.

I think I read that Cardiff have scored 10 of their 11 goals through headers, so it’s important because he’s a physical presence in both boxes. It will be a welcome addition to the group if he makes it.

“I think it’ll probably be just Sam who we can add to the squad from the one that we took for the last game at Barnsley.”

Blackburn go into the game with Cardiff sixth in the Championship table, with 13 points from their eight league games so far this season.

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

The Verdict

It would certainly be useful for Blackburn to have Gallagher available to face Cardiff.

Looking at this side, it doesn’t feel like there are too many players Rovers can rely on for goals across the course of the campaign.

Gallagher though, is one they will not doubt be turning to in their search for firepower upfront, so it will obviously be a boost for them that he is not going to be out long-term.

Indeed, the striker has enjoyed an impressive start to the season with his all-round performances as well, and it will be interesting to see if he is able to maintain after his lay-off, which could be important to Rovers’ hopes of continuing their promising form of recent months.