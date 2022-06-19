Blackburn Rovers targeting deal for 24-year-old midfielder

Blackburn Rovers want to sign Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell on loan, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Having previously been a regular for the Canaries, Cantwell slipped down the pecking order at Carrow Road last season, and spent the second-half of the campaign on loan at Bournemouth, as they sealed promotion from the Championship.

Norwich meanwhile, suffered relegation back to the second-tier last season, but it seem that the 24-year-old could be playing elsewhere in the Championship in the coming campaign.

According to this latest update, Blackburn are now keen to sign the midfielder on a temporary basis, after Bournemouth elected not to make his move permanent.

The midfielder could become Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first signing as Blackburn head coach, having previously worked with Rovers’ new sporting director, Gregg Broughton, when he came through the academy at Norwich.

However, Cantwell is now into the final year of his contract with Norwich, meaning it is thought that a loan move could prove hard to do.

The Verdict

This would be some statement of intent from Blackburn if they managed to pull it off.

Given the reputation that Cantwell has, and the ability he has previously shown, this would certainly be an exciting signing for the new Ewood Park regime.

Considering the connection that Broughton has with the 24-year-old, there may also be some hope of convincing the midfielder to make the move to Lancashire, should a deal be agreed with Norwich.

That however, could well be tricky given his contract situation, since the Canaries will surely want to get a fee for Cantwell while they can, which may not be possible after this summer’s window.