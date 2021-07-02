Blackburn Rovers target transfer move for Leicester City man

Blackburn Rovers are said to be interested in signing Khanya Leshabela on loan from Leicester City this summer, as per a recent report by LancsLive.

The 21-year-old is said to be highly rated by Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers and it has been reported that the Premier League side would be open to loaning out the youngster during the 2021/22 campaign.

Rovers aren’t the only club exploring a potential move for the midfielder, with a host of other Sky Bet Championship sides eyeing a move for the South African.

Leshabela made his league debut for Leicester back in March as they defeated Sheffield United 5-0 and has been making inroads towards the first team ever since being taken into the academy set up in the Midlands.

Largely a box to box midfield player by trade, it is said that the youngster possesses the ability to disrupt opposition attacks and start ones for his own side once he gains possession.

Blackburn do however face a wait to find out if they will be able to snare the player away from the King Power Stadium however, with Leicester yet to confirm their squad for the forthcoming season.

The Verdict

Rovers are in great need of a player who can run the hard yards and contribute in both boxes, so the signing of Leshabela would certainly go a long way towards helping Tony Mowbray to get the right balance that he wants in his midfield.

With Leicester being keen to do a deal, this move seems like a no brainer for Blackburn moving forwards.

They will have to move fast to avoid disappointment with other clubs being interested, although they may have a slight advantage due to the fact that they have secured the loans of various Premier League talents in the season just gone.

This shows that Ewood Park is a good place for these young players to head to and develop, which means that the Foxes may not hesitate to send the midfielder to Lancashire this summer.