Blackburn Rovers are reportedly set to interview former Arsenal cult hero Luis Boa Morte and Middlesbrough legend George Boateng in their search for John Eustace's replacement.

The Ewood Park outfit are on the hunt for a new manager following Eustace's sudden departure to Derby County.

With the club flying high in fifth place in the Championship, the search for a permanent successor has led to two surprising contenders in Boa Morte and Boateng, who are both lacking in management in experience.

The pair, known for their Premier League prowess, are reportedly set to be interviewed, according to talkSPORT.

The case for Luis Boa Morte

Boa Morte is currently managing Guinea-Bissau’s national team, a role he took on in March 2024.

His record of one win, four draws, and five losses in ten matches may not be glittering, but his coaching resume tells a more comprehensive story: he has served as an assistant to Marco Silva at Everton and Fulham, gaining vital experience in the English football environment.

Before his Fulham appointment, Boa Morte's only experience in management was as the head coach role at Sintrense, a Portuguese third-tier club.

Although his managerial stints haven’t yet produced silverware, Boa Morte has collected extensive background experience as a number two at Sporting Lisbon’s reserves, Portimonense's youth system, and Israeli outfit Maccabi Haifa.

While Boa Morte has yet to manage a club in England, his reputation as a player is well-known.

A member of Arsenal's double-winning side in 1997/98, he later became a fan favorite at Fulham, where his dynamic attacking play and leadership earned him the captain’s armband.

His Premier League experience, combined with his coaching credentials, could provide the blend of knowledge and charisma needed to inspire Blackburn’s promotion push.

Why George Boateng is a contender

Boateng's managerial experience is also limited but intriguing.

His only head coach role came during the 2014/15 season with Malaysian club Kelantan, where he won 18 of his 37 matches.

Despite this being his sole stint as a first-team manager, Boateng has remained active in coaching, particularly in youth development.

Boateng is no stranger to Ewood Park, having previously coached Blackburn's academy between 2018 and 2019.

Since then, he has climbed the coaching ladder, serving as Aston Villa’s Professional Development Coach and, more recently, as assistant manager for Ghana’s national team and under Mark Robins at Coventry City.

His extensive work with youth players suggests he could continue Blackburn’s tradition of nurturing emerging talents.

Much like Boa Morte, Boateng's playing career was marked by consistency and leadership. He made 384 Premier League appearances with Coventry, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, and Hull City.

His most memorable spell came at Middlesbrough, where he captained the club to League Cup glory in 2004: their first major trophy.

His understanding of the Championship, combined with his Premier League pedigree, makes him a compelling candidate.

The Championship table (as of 17th February 2025, source) Position Team Played Goal difference Points 3 Burnley 33 +30 65 4 Sunderland 32 +21 62 5 Blackburn Rovers 33 +8 51 6 West Bromwich Albion 33 +11 48

Both Luis Boa Morte and George Boateng bring unique qualities to the table despite their limited managerial experience.

Boa Morte's international coaching background and Premier League connections could offer Blackburn a strategic edge, while Boateng’s familiarity with English football’s youth development systems and leadership skills present a different but equally appealing option.

With Blackburn Rovers riding high in the Championship and dreaming of clasping a Premier League return, the decision on who will lead them forward is crucial.

Whether the club opts for Boa Morte’s continental coaching flair or Boateng’s grounded approach and club familiarity, the new manager will inherit a team with genuine promotion potential.

As the search for John Eustace’s successor continues, Rovers fans will be eager to see who takes the reins at Ewood Park.