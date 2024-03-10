Blackburn Rovers star Sammie Szmodics is attracting Premier League transfer interest ahead of this summer.

According to Alan Nixon via a report on his Patreon, the 28-year-old is a wanted man thanks to his form in the Championship.

Rovers are struggling near the bottom of the second tier table, but Szmodics has still managed to stand out as one of the most impressive attacking players in the league this season.

He has contributed 21 goals and three assists in the Championship so far this season, making him the top scorer across the entire division.

Szmodics has a contract until the summer of 2026, but with Rovers being in a relegation battled and the continued struggles of the Venky's to put money into the club from India, there may be a need to cash in this summer.

Sammie Szmodics transfer latest as Brentford and Luton Town circle

Premier League side Brentford are reportedly monitoring the Blackburn striker ahead of the summer window.

The Bees are set to face competition from Luton Town though, but the Hatters are waiting until their league status for next season is decided before weighing up any concrete offers for the forward.

Brentford sent one of their top scouts - Mick Priest - to monitor Szmodics more closely, and he is now considered one of their priority targets for the upcoming summer market.

Norwich City’s in-form American forward Josh Sargent is also considered a potential option, as the London club looks to strengthen their attacking options for next season.

It’s looking increasingly likely that talisman Ivan Toney will depart at the end of the current campaign, which will necessitate signing a replacement given his importance to the squad - despite the fact that Igor Thiago is already arriving from Club Brugge.

Toney is out of contract in 2025, but Brentford will want to avoid losing him for nothing so are likely to cash in on potential interest this summer.

Szmodics has been one of the surprises of the season, having previously only scored five goals in the Championship from his first campaign at Ewood Park last year.

The 28-year-old joined from Peterborough United in the 2022 summer window in a deal worth a reported £1.8 million.

Blackburn Rovers league position

Championship Table (As it stands March 10th) Team P GD Pts 17 Plymouth Argyle 37 -7 41 18 Blackburn Rovers 37 -13 41 19 Stoke City 37 -15 41 20 QPR 37 -14 39 21 Birmingham City 36 -15 39 22 Huddersfield Town 36 -16 38 23 Sheffield Wednesday 37 -25 38 24 Rotherham United 37 -47 19

Blackburn are struggling to survive in the Championship, with John Eustace’s side sitting 18th in the table.

The Lancashire outfit are only three points clear of the relegation zone with nine games remaining.

Szmodics’ strong goal scoring form will be key to the club’s survival in the second division, with the forward leading the charts with a tally of 21.

Sammie Szmodics transfer interest shouldn't come as a surprise to Blackburn Rovers

It’s no surprise Szmodics is attracting transfer interest given his impressive campaign for Rovers.

A move to the Premier League would be a big step up, but Brentford could be an exciting project to join.

Potentially replacing Toney would be big shoes to fill given his importance to Thomas Frank’s side, but he wouldn't be the like-for-like replacement - that would be Brazilian hitman Thiago.

It will be interesting to see what kind of fee Blackburn demand in any potential pursuit of Szmodics, but he could be a very solid option for a club like Brentford given he could cost around the £8-12 million mark, maybe even less if Rovers are relegated to League One.