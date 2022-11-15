Blackburn Rovers talisman Ben Brereton Diaz shares details on injury setback

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz has taken to Instagram to reveal that he will not be representing Chile in their upcoming international friendlies due to the fact that he has suffered a minor injury setback.

Brereton Diaz was named in a 25-man squad for Chile’s friendlies with Poland and Slovakia.

However, instead of linking up with his national team, the forward is set to remain at Ewood Park as he starts his road to recovery.

The 23-year-old was unable to help Blackburn head into the break for the World Cup on a positive note last weekend as his side suffered a 3-0 defeat to arch-rivals Burnley in the Championship.

The Clarets sealed all three points in this particular clash thanks to a brace from Ashley Barnes and a strike from Anass Zaroury.

Currently third in the second-tier standings, Blackburn will make their return to action at this level on December 10th.

Set to face Preston North End, Rovers will be hoping to call upon the services of Brereton Diaz for this fixture.

After withdrawing from Chile’s squad, the forward revealed the reasoning behind this decision on Instagram.

Brereton Diaz posted: “Unfortunately due to an ongoing minor injury, Blackburn are unable to release me to play in the upcoming friendlies against Poland and Slovakia.

“Treatment for the injury starts today followed by a period of recovery.

“It goes without saying that I am disappointed to miss the games, but I’ll be using the time to get the treatment required and return fully fit.

“I wish all my teammates at Chile the very best.”

The Verdict

Brereton Diaz will be disappointed to miss an opportunity to represent his country as he would have unquestionably fancied his chances of producing positive displays against Poland and Slovakia.

Since earning his first cap for Chile last year, the forward has become a talisman at Blackburn and thus head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson will be keen for him to make a swift recovery from injury.

During the current campaign, Brereton Diaz has managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions in all competitions while he has also chipped in with one assist.

By maintaining his consistency between now and the end of the campaign, the former Nottingham Forest man could help Blackburn secure a top-six finish in the Championship.

