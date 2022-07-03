Blackburn Rovers take transfer decision on Sheffield United target after Blades have offer accepted

Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers are still trying to lure Malmo centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic to Ewood Park this summer, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of a bid from Blackburn’s league rivals Sheffield United – and the Sheffield Star have claimed that bid has now been accepted by officials at the Bosnian’s club.

However, the Blades are currently unable to finalise this agreement because the defender is currently tangled in a loan-to-buy agreement with former loan side Bordeaux, with a resolution needing to be found before his move to Bramall Lane is given the green light.

25 quiz questions about Blackburn Rovers managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 Who was Blackburn manager when the club won the Premier League? Kenny Dalglish Ray Harford Brian Kidd Roy Hodgson

Nixon reported last week that Rovers were in the race to recruit him and despite the Blades making a breakthrough in negotiations, it seems as though they still believe they have a chance of hijacking this move.

Their boss Jon Dahl Tomasson previously worked with the central defender at Malmo and is currently hoping that will be a deciding factor for Ahmedhodzic who may have two second-tier options on the table if Blackburn match the Blades’ offer.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is keen on making a move to England and in positive news for Tomasson, Blackburn’s owners are willing to pay the £3m it may take to secure his signature.

The Verdict:

Ahmedhodzic has a tough decision to make with two potentially exciting projects on offer for him if both clubs have offers accepted for his services.

One thing that is for certain though is that he won’t want to return to Bordeaux with the French side being relegated to the third tier – because that would limit his development and at 23 – he still has plenty of time to get better.

You have to say he would be a guaranteed starter at Blackburn at this stage with Darragh Lenihan joining Middlesbrough and Jan Paul van Hecke returning to Brighton and Hove Albion in May.

They aren’t guaranteed to be in the promotion mix next season – but the Lancashire side have an exciting, young squad that could flourish once more next season if Tomasson can get a tune out of them.

It remains to be seen whether he could come into the first 11 at Bramall Lane though because Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack Robinson are three solid starters that Paul Heckingbottom has been able to rely on in recent months.