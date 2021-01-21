Blackburn Rovers take steps to seal key player agreement

Blackburn Rovers have opened talks with striker Adam Armstrong over a new contract, a report from The Lancashire Telegraph has revealed.

Armstrong has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 17 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions for Rovers, matching his tally from the whole of the previous campaign.

That has seen plenty of speculation around the striker’s future recently, with Premier League side West Ham linked with the 23-year-old during the current transfer window.

However, it seems as though no bid has yet come in, and Rovers are apparently keen to secure the position of one of their key players long term, before any offers emerge.

Discussing the situation surrounding Armstrong, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray told The Lancashire Telegraph: “We’re very conscious that by scoring goals he’s bringing a spotlight on himself which is part of football.

“He’s a player we’re talking to contractually, it’s part of trying to build this club.”

Since joining Rovers initially on loan from Newcastle in the 2018 January transfer window, making that move permanent the following summer, Armstrong has scored a total of 52 goals in 143 appearances in all competitions for the club.

As things stand, there are around 18 months remaining on Armstrong’s contract with Blackburn, securing his future at Ewood Park until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This will be a huge boost for Blackburn if they are to get it done.

Armstrong has been outstanding for Rovers over the past 12 months or so, meaning it makes complete sense to secure him to a new deal quickly, and it is encouraging to see the club are moving proactively here to do that.

Indeed, given the fact that with the exception of Armstrong, no one in their squad is close to double figures in terms of goals this season, it feels essential for the club that they keep him at Ewood Park long term.

That is something that given the profile he is building for himself, would be something of a statement of intent to the rest of the Championship moving forward.