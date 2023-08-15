Highlights Blackburn Rovers have looked at Reading centre-back Tom McIntyre.

A deal is not close to being finalised.

The player has less than 12 months left on his contact in Berkshire.

Blackburn Rovers have taken an interest in Reading centre-back Tom McIntyre but a deal isn't close to being finalised at this stage, according to Darren Witcoop.

The Lancashire side made a strong start to the summer and it was much-needed with Ben Brereton Diaz departing, with Arnor Sigurdsson, Niall Ellis and Sondre Tronstad all arriving.

However, owners Venky's have reportedly been having difficulty transferring money to the United Kingdom due to new Indian government regulations and that may affect the business they will be able to conduct for the rest of the window.

That's a blow for Rovers who clearly need to strengthen their squad further before the deadline passes, with their central defence a key area that needs to be looked at.

Ashley Phillips has recently secured a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Daniel Ayala was released on the expiration of his contract this summer, leaving gaps that will need to be filled in this department.

They are yet to get a deal over the line for Danny Batth despite their interest in him, with Venky's and their advisors reportedly hesitant about sanctioning a deal for the Sunderland man due to his age.

How long does Tom McIntyre have left on his contract at Reading?

With this, they could turn their attention to McIntyre who has less than 12 months remaining on his deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Signing a three-year deal back in 2021, he is yet to put pen to paper on a further extension at this stage and may see how the Royals get on this term before deciding whether to extend his stay in Berkshire.

Considering the fact he's been at the club for a number of years and hasn't exactly stood out so far this season, he may not get too many offers elsewhere at this point and may prefer to stay in a similar setting for the long term.

However, the Royals' players were paid late or not in full on three occasions last season and secure a more stable future, a move elsewhere could potentially be a good option for the former Scotland youth international.

Would Tom McIntyre be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

McIntyre has been part of a very poor Reading defence in the past couple of seasons and this is one reason why Rovers should be wary about signing the centre-back.

However, he showed promise during the early stages of his career and would probably benefit from a move away from the SCL Stadium to give himself a good chance of thriving in a new environment.

At 24, he still has time to improve and is also extremely versatile, as a player who is able to operate in central defence, at left-back and in central midfield.

He will also know Dom Hyam with the duo previously playing in the Reading academy before Hyam departed the Berkshire side in 2017 - and the Scotland international should be able to help McIntyre settle in if he did arrive at Ewood Park.

McIntyre probably shouldn't be a regular starter in Lancashire but he would be a good squad option to have and would be a decent addition, depending on the amount they will have to pay to recruit him.