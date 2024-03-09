Highlights Sammie Szmodics is crucial to Blackburn's fight to stay in the Championship.

If Blackburn Rovers are to avoid the dreaded drop-down into League One, then Sammie Szmodics will have a lot to do with it.

The 28-year-old forward is the Championship's top scorer this season with 20 league goals so far, and he has 26 to his name in all competitions.

Such numbers will no doubt be turning the heads of other clubs.

Szmodics scored against Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round replay last week, and his performance will have caught the eye of clubs who might be chasing him this summer.

If, and probably when, he leaves Ewood Park, the 2024/25 campaign will become a huge uphill struggle for the club, especially with huge pressure on the shoulders of head coach John Eustace in the transfer market.

This year has already been very uneasy for Blackburn in the wake of Jon Dahl Tomasson's exit a month ago. The new Sweden national team manager made an interesting revelation a few days ago.

He told Swedish outlet Fotboll Skankalen: "It was a difficult situation at Blackburn.

"They were cutting the budget.

"I signed for a project that was no longer there."

With this being the case, it's unlikely that Eustace will be backed heavily in the transfer market this summer, even if Blackburn lost their star man.

Replacing that many goals a season would be difficult enough if Eustace had big money to spend, but it will be even harder in their current predicament.

Szmodics is so important to Eustace and Blackburn

After Blackburn's 1-1 draw at home to Norwich City on February 24, Eustace singled out Szmodics and praised his commitment to the cause.

The Rovers boss told the Lancashire Telegraph: "I think it's important that we give a special message to Sammie Szmodics too. His wife gave birth this morning, he was in the hospital at 2am last night, didn't get any sleep. He turned up at 2pm for kick-off and said he was ready. His performance today was awesome."

That shows not just how important Szmodics is, but how his attitude is infectious to the rest of the group. He brings far more than just goals to the table.

Blackburn need that between now and the end of the season.

Beyond that, it's likely they'll lose him and that would be a huge blow for them.

Blackburn Rovers Championship stats 2023/24 Games Team Goals Szmodics Goals Szmodics Assists % of goals Szmodics has been directly involved in 36 50 20 3 46%

Source: Transfermarkt

Just look at Middlesbrough as an example. Boro finished fourth last season before they lost Chuba Akpom (the Championship's top scorer in 2022/23 with 28 goals) to Ajax in the summer.

Michael Carrick's side are now huge play-off outsiders heading into the run-in.

Losing Szmodics will have a similar effect on Blackburn next season, but the loss will not be one that sees them dragged from near the top to mid-table – it will be one that drags them, in the worst case scenario, into League One.

It's been a dismal 2024 for Blackburn so far really and the frightening thing is that it could still get worse with Szmodics leaving.

Szmodics is leading Blackburn's fight to stay up

In the most intense battle to stay up the Championship has seen for a long time, Szmodics is hoping to keep them in the second tier.

Although clubs will be looking at Szmodics over the summer, his focus right now is on keeping Blackburn in the league.

Realistically, top end Championship clubs are likely to come knocking this summer. The player might get Premier League interest, too, although there would be question marks over him making that step-up. Either way, he will be on the radar of a few come the summer and unless Blackburn show some sort of ambition to retain him and kick-on, you wouldn't be surprised to see him move on.

If and when they do come knocking, it will be very hard of Blackburn to keep hold of him, especially if they go down to League One.

Should Szmodics leave, Blackburn's loss is another club's gain for sure.