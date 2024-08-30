Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are two of the clubs interested in a loan move for Tottenham attacking midfielder Alfie Devine after his proposed move to Birmingham City fell through earlier today.

Alasdair Gold reported via X that both Blackburn and Swansea will face competition from Parma, as well as sides in Germany and from others across the continent to seal a deal for the 20-year-old, with Spurs set to loan him out.

It looked as if Devine was set for a move to League One with Birmingham City, but it was reported by Football Insider earlier today that his proposed move to St Andrew's had fallen through, and that Saudi Premier League team Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by Steven Gerrard, were keen on a potential swoop.

Transfer interest in Alfie Devine

It was reported by Alasdair Gold that Spurs originally planned to keep Devine at the club, but that changed this month and that has led to plenty of loan interest in the youngster.

With the 20-year-old's deal to join Birmingham City collapsing, it's reported that other clubs have been alerted to his availability, and Championship duo Blackburn and Swansea are interested in a deadline day swoop.

Devine had two loan spells last season, starting the season on loan in League One with Port Vale, before joining Plymouth in the Championship, where he helped keep the Pilgrims in the Championship with his two assists in 15 appearances.

The youngster is highly-rated at Spurs, as seen by Ange Postecoglou planning to keep him at the club initially, and he'll really be looking to kick on this season after getting his first taste of Championship football last season.

However, with reported interest from Italy, Germany and across Europe, it means that Blackburn and Swansea face a battle to sign him, and it's set to be a tense end to the transfer window thanks to the number of clubs interested.

Alfie Devine would be a great addition for either Blackburn or Swansea

Swansea have made no secret about their desire to sign an attacking midfielder, and they have been linked with a move for Brentford's Myles-Peart Harris, but Devine could well be an upgrade on him thanks to his Championship experience.

Alfie Devine - 2023/24 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Club Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Plymouth Argyle 15 (9) 0 (2) Port Vale 20 (14) 2 (1)

Meanwhile, John Eustace is set for a busy end to the transfer window and is looking to bolster his squad with a number of exciting young options being lined up according to recent reports, including a move for Fulham's Martial Godo.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs would prefer to keep Devine in the English pyramid or whether they'd want him to experience football abroad, but they certainly aren't short of options, and it's set to be a busy end to the transfer window for the 20-year-old.