As the January transfer window is only a few weeks away from opening, teams like Blackburn Rovers are beginning to be linked with potential new arrivals.

It’s been a good campaign for the Lancashire outfit so far this season, as they sit in 11th place with 28 points, just two points adrift of the play-off places.

At this stage of the season, this is a good achievement by the club, as they had a very worrying summer ahead of the new campaign.

Financial worries came into force, meaning they were unable to recruit the players Jon Dahl Tomasson would have hoped for, and it also put his future at the club in doubt.

However, he stayed committed to the club, and it looks as though they could have a chance of having another campaign that sees them compete for a top-six spot.

The Blackburn boss will hope there is more room to manoeuvre in January, as he would ideally like to add a few players to his squad to bolster his options.

One player their club was linked with during the summer was Derry Scherhant, and it seems their interest remains heading into January.

Blackburn Rovers revise interest in Hertha Berlin striker

It was reported by Football Insider at the end of August, that Rovers had submitted a bid to sign Scherhant on loan from the German side.

Dahl Tomasson was keen to add to his forward line and bring Scherhant to the club for the whole of this campaign.

However, a deal didn’t materialise, and the 21-year-old remained with the Bundesliga 2 side. But it has now been reported by Football Insider once again, that as well as Blackburn, Ipswich Town and Watford are also interested in the forward.

The report states that all three sides are keen on signing Scherhant and want to get a deal over the line in the January transfer window.

Blackburn will not be unknown to Scherhant, so they will hope the interest from Ipswich and Watford won’t prevent them from signing the striker after being long-term admirers of the player.

Blackburn Rovers’ previous interest should give them an advantage in the Derry Scherhant race

As previously stated, Blackburn do have a long-term interest in the 21-year-old, and therefore, they will hope this helps them when trying to sign the player in January.

Scherhant is a player that not many English fans may be aware of, as he’s spent most of his career with Hertha Berlin, and his game time and goals have come in their reserve side.

The German has featured regularly for Hertha Berlin this season, playing 12 times in the league, during which he has scored one goal. However, of those 12 league appearances, two have come as starts, as he’s struggled to be a firm fixture in the starting XI.

Scherhant has two seasons under his belt with Hertha Berlin’s first team, and during that time, he has made five starts in 24 appearances. He has grabbed two goals in that time, meaning he has a goal expected rate of 1.6, while he has an expected assist rate of 0.2, as per Fbref.com.

The forward averages a goal every 0.28 times per 90 minutes, as well as completing three shots on target from his 16 taken in total. This means he has a shot accuracy of 18.8%, averages 2.23 shots per 90 minutes, and has a shot-creation action of 1.84 per 90 minutes, as per Fbref.com.

Scherhant is still very raw and is obviously learning more about the game as he continues to develop, so if he were to move to the Championship in January, it may take a bit of time for him to adapt to the new league.

But Blackburn obviously remain interested in the player, and they will hope as well as being interested for a while. The fact they don’t have many options at the end of the pitch helps when it comes to Scherhant making a decision.

The forward will want to join a club he knows he’s going to play for, and with Rovers not having many options at the end of the pitch, it could suit him more to join them than say Ipswich or Watford, who do have several attacking options.