John Eustace's switch from play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers to relegation-threatened Derby County dominated the EFL media landscape for the last week, before confirmation of such circumstances was made by the respective clubs on Thursday morning.

And, as is the case once a new head coach is instilled at their new side - in this particular instance, one Eustace knows quite well after making 62 appearances for the Rams during his playing days - they are instantly expected to face a barrage of questions regarding the move.

Plenty of eyebrows were raised over the 44-year-old's decision to swap Ewood Park for Pride Park at such a crucial stage of the season, although it had been reported by Simon Stone of BBC Sport that the former Birmingham City boss' perspective didn't align with the Rovers hierarchy, despite the club making 16 additions across the two transfer windows this season, which aided their surprise play-off bid as they currently sit in fifth place.

Meanwhile, since parting company with Paul Warne, Derby picked up two successive draws against Norwich City and Oxford United, which leaves them above the Championship relegation zone on goal difference ahead of Hull City with 15 games of their season still to play.

John Eustace makes Blackburn Rovers wish after Ewood Park exit

It has only been 12 months since the Solihull-born man replaced Jon Dahl Tomasson in this part of East Lancashire after the club endured a torrid start to 2024 which left them just five points above the relegation trap door.

However, Eustace's side, largely reliant on the goalscoring form of Sammie Szmodics, picked up three remarkable results against Sunderland, Leeds United and Leicester City on their travels, with a 2-0 win against the title-winning Foxes keeping Rovers in the Championship, condemning his former side to League One football for the first time in 30 years.

After losing their talisman to Ipswich Town for a reported £9m fee in August, many tipped Blackburn for another season of struggle, but they have well and truly defied expectations, with the likes of Andreas Weimann, Yuki Ohashi, Todd Cantwell, Danny Batth and Liverpool loanee Owen Beck proving to be inspired signings.

As a result of their strong start, Eustace saw himself linked with the West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City and Hull City vacancies, but remained at Ewood into the New Year.

But, amid speculation and subsequent talks between himself and Derby after the triggering of a £500,000 release clause, the last of his 53 games in charge came in the FA Cup defeat to Wolves on Sunday, with interim boss David Lowe overseeing the club's 2-0 win against West Brom on Wednesday night.

In an attempt to clear the air with supporters in the North West, after explaining his initial decision to return to Derby, Eustace hopes to see his former employers successful in May.

"I understand their anger but I left the club in a better position than when I came in," he said via Elliot Jackson of the Lancashire Telegraph.

John Eustace Blackburn Rovers Championship record (Transfermarkt) Matches 48 Wins 17 Draws 14 Losses 17 Win % 35.4% Points per game 1.35

"The fans were amazing to me and I appreciate that. The players and staff behind the scenes were fantastic.

"I really hope they get promoted through the play-offs," Eustace concluded.

Blackburn Rovers supporters left unhappy with John Eustace message

Unsurprisingly, many supporters have been left baffled by their former boss' decision to drop 16 places and 19 points in the table, with Blackburn still in a strong position at this moment in time.

Of course, his wish to see Rovers make a return to the Premier League for the first time in 13 years isn't dissimilar to anyone whose allegiances lie with the East Lancashire club, but judging by the majority of posts in response to Jackson's update on X, they hope to be playing their football two divisions above Derby by the time August rolls around.

With full clarity on this situation now given, the Blackburn hierarchy can begin to plot moves for Eustace's successor, whilst on the pitch, they take on a rejuvenated Plymouth Argyle side on home turf this weekend, whilst their now less-than popular former boss begins his tenure in the East Midlands with an away assignment against QPR on Friday night.