Blackburn Rovers summer interest in recently departed Celtic man revealed

Blackburn Rovers looked into a deal for former Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham earlier this summer, a report from a print edition of The Sun (15/08, p63) has revealed.

Ntcham is currently a free agent after leaving Celtic at the end of last season, following the expiry of his contract with the Scottish giants.

During his four-year spell in Glasgow, Ntcham had made 146 appearances in all competitions for Celtic, scoring 24 goals and providing ten assists for the club.

Now it seems as though that had attracted the attention of those at Ewood Park to Ntcham, although it appears the chance of a deal has now gone.

According to this latest update, Blackburn had looked into the potential signing of Ntcham this summer, but it is thought that the 25-year-old’s wage demands proved too expensive for the Championship club.

Blackburn have so far yet to make a signing this summer, although speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday, manager Tony Mowbray revealed he expects a deal to be done for one player on Monday.

The Verdict

This may be rather disappointing news to hear for those of a Blackburn persuasion.

Having seen four midfielders – Corry Evans, Joe Rothwell, Stewart Downing and Tom Trybull – leave the club at the end of last season, that is a position that they could certainly benefit from adding to this summer.

Ntcham would have been a quality player to bring in to that position, and his profile could have made a deal something of a statement of intent from the Ewood Park club.

It does however, now seem as though this is unlikely to happen, although you wonder whether Rovers could be tempted to revisit it now, with the funds that have become available to them following the sale of Adam Armstrong to Southampton.