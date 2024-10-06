Blackburn Rovers were adamant that Milutin Osmajic should receive a substantial ban following his bite on Liverpool loanee Owen Beck in a feisty stalemate at Deepdale.

Following the controversy from the Lancashire derby a few weeks ago, Osmajic received an eight-match ban on Friday and was fined £15,000 for his actions.

Rovers were the front-runners in making sure the striker received punishment, submitting a hefty 22-page dossier to the FA in a bid to get Osmajic banned.

This is according to Alan Nixon, who claims Blackburn put in a report on their full version of the events that occurred, and after statements made by John Eustace, the club doctor and fellow players, this gave the FA no choice but to give Osmajic his ban.

Coincidentally, the 25-year-old scored his first goals of the season in Preston's 3-0 victory versus Watford, scoring a brace. This will now turn into his final game for the Lilywhites until late November.

Blackburn submitted 22-page complaint in Preston, Osmajic controversy

This 22-page dossier comes as no surprise. With the events put into place, a ban is the only correct scenario for Osmajic's actions versus Blackburn.

Eustace was, of course, enraged by the striker's actions, with Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom following suit.

The pair spoke after the 0-0 draw which was surrounded by controversy.

Eustace: "[Beck has] got a big bite mark on the back of his neck. He’s shown all the lads. He’s a little bit quiet, a little bit shook up."

Heckingbottom: "There’s no place for biting."

In a fiery encounter, you'd expect some gamesmanship to benefit your side, but biting someone is the last thing you'd expect from a professional, especially doing it to a 22-year-old developing his game.

A controversial decision which has now been resolved, but there should have been further punishment following Osmajic's actions.

Osmajic should've received a lengthier ban

As claimed, everyone was adamant that Beck had been bitten, which is shocking behaviour in the first place from any player.

It came as a surprise as to why the dispute took so long to figure out when Osmajic had clearly bitten the young Blackburn defender.

A similar incident took place in 2013, with the famous scenario of Branislav Ivanovic and Luis Suárez after Suarez committed the bite in a fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Uruguayan was banned for ten games, begging the question, should Osmajic's ban have been even longer?

Like Heckingbottom said, there is no place for it in the game, and the fact the conclusion of the ban took so long, saw Osmajic come off in a positive light after his brace versus Watford, which ultimately was undeserved for the striker.

The loss of the striker could turn out to be detrimental to the Lilywhites' season after finally getting off the mark, and despite a 0-0 away draw with Burnley on Saturday being a strong result, their lack of goals without Osmajic could be costly.

The 2024/25 Championship lowest goalscorers so far this season as per FotMob Club Goals scored 21. Swansea City 8 22. Luton Town 8 23. Preston North End 7 24. Cardiff City 3

The outcome is the outcome, and proves that there is certainly no place for biting in the game, but maybe Osmajic has got off lightly.