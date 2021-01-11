Blackburn Rovers submit transfer bid for 22-year-old, other Championship side keen also

Blackburn Rovers are looking for a new left-back in the January transfer window – and have identified Crewe Alexandra star Harry Pickering as their main target, per Alan Nixon.

Rovers are suffering from an injury crisis in the centre of their defence, but the left-back position is also causing them some issues.

Experienced Leeds player Barry Douglas was brought in in the summer to challenge Amari’i Bell, but neither player has been very convincing with their performances this season.

And despite local reports indicating last week that they were not set to make a January move for him, Rovers have indeed made an official play for Pickering if Nixon is to be believed.

The 22-year-old is highly-rated at Gresty Road and has also attracted the interest of Stoke City in this window, and there could end up being a bidding war for the four-goal set-piece specialist.

Unlike his fellow full-back Perry Ng, who is also attracting Championship interest, Pickering isn’t out-of-contract at the end of the season and is instead tied down until 2023.

That means that the Railwaymen will probably not entertain knock-down offers for their star asset, and it may take something north of £1 million to secure Pickering’s signature.

The Verdict

Tony Mowbray has identified a problem area in his side and he’s identified arguably the most talented EFL left-back in the lower two divisions.

Mowbray likes his full backs to attack and with Ryan Nyambe on one side and Pickering on the other, Adam Armstrong would be rubbing his hands with glee at the amount of chances that would be created for him.

It remains to be seen how Rovers’ first offer will be taken by Crewe, but we all know that David Artell pulls no punches when someone bids low for one of his assets, and if Blackburn are really keen on Pickering they will surely not have low-balled the League One side.