It has been something of a quiet start to this summer's transfer window for Blackburn Rovers.

So far, there have been no new signings for the first-team, while there has been just one senior exit, with goalkeeper Leo Wahlstedt moving to Danish side AGF Aarhus.

But after a poor 2023/24 campaign in which they only avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day, there is a need to improve the squad in the market.

As a result, speculation is now starting to mount around potential incomings at Ewood Park for John Eustace's side this summer.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest Blackburn Rovers news, right here.

Two strikers on the transfer radar

There is a pressure for the club to add to their options at centre forward this summer, and two potential targets for that role appear to have emerged.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Rovers, along with Championship rivals Hull City, have shown an interest in a loan deal for Wolves striker Leon Chiwome.

The 18-year-old has made four first-team appearances for the Premier League club, who are expected to assess him in pre-season, before a decision is made in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Football Insider have claimed that Blackburn, along with two other second-tier sides in Cardiff and Bristol City, are plotting a move for Exeter City forward Millenic Alli.

The 24-year-old only joined the Grecians from National League side Halfix Town in January, and went on to score four goals in ten League One games in the second-half of last season.

Semir Telalovic exit talk

There could be outgoings in the centre-forward department at Ewood Park this summer, with Semir Telalovic in talks to leave the club.

The 24-year-old only joined Blackburn last summer and failed to score in 20 first-team appearances last season.

He was absent from Rovers' 2-1 friendly win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday, and Eustace confirmed after the game that is due to the fact he is in talks over a move to another club.

Meanwhile, Journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that the club looks like SSV Ulm, who play in the second tier in the striker's native Germany after winning promotion last season.

Semir Telalovic 2023/24 Championship stats for Blackburn Rovers - from SofaScore Appearances 17 Goals 0 Shots per Game 0.6 Shots on Target per Game 0.1 Big Chances Missed 3 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 69% Duel Success Rate 39%

The departure of Leo Wahlstedt has left Blackburn needing to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, with Luton Town's Tim Krul emerging as an option.

However, it appears the Ewood Park club will have to increase their interest further, if they are to secure the services of the experienced Dutchman.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Lancashire outfit have opened talks with Krul about a potential move, with the goalkeeper free to leave his current club this summer.

Even so, it is claimed that Blackburn are yet to offer the right package to come to an agreement with the goalkeeper, meaning they will have to up their offer if they are to secure his services.

Another issue that Rovers need to solve this summer, is the contract situations of Kyle McFadzean and John Fleck.

Both joined on free transfers until the end of last season back in January, with McFadzean impressing at centre back, although Fleck was limited to just 17 minutes of game time by injury.

With their deals both now expired, the club confirmed in their end of season retained list that they are in negotiations with the duo over extended deals, and it appears that has not changed, despite apparent interest in McFadzean from elsewhere.

While neither were involved in the weekend's friendly win, Eustace was asked about their futures after the game. The Blackburn boss responded to those questions by telling the Lancashire Telegraph that the club remain in talks with the pair, and that he is hopeful of: "some positive news with them over the next couple of weeks."