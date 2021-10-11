Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz reacts to massive personal moment for him whilst with Chile

Ben Brereton Diaz opened the scoring in Chile’s 2-0 win over Paraguay in the early hours of Monday morning.

Former Juventus right back Mauricio Isla supplied the assist for the 22-year-old to fire home at the near post and spark joyous scenes at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos.

The win was very important to Chile’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup, the qualification group stage is brutal in South America and La Roja are still five points off of the play-off spot with seven matches remaining in the campaign.

Brereton Diaz took to Instagram to thank his fellow teammates and the support they felt on the night.

He wrote: “What an atmosphere. What a moment. Something I will never forget thanks to the team and the fans.

“Un ambiente increible! Que momento! Algo que nunca olvidare muchas gracias al equipo y a los fans.”

Chile have another must win game when they host Venezuela on Friday morning, a fixture that will make it very unlikely Brereton Diaz plays any part in Blackburn Rovers’ hosting of high flying Coventry City at 3pm the following day.

Brereton Diaz is joint top of the Championship scoring charts with Aleksandar Mitrovic and if he can continue his form for club and country the interest, that FLW exclusively revealed this summer, from La Liga will only increase.

The Verdict

It is great to see a striker from the Championship, who actually had a very modest goalscoring record until this season, doing so well on the international stage. The World Cup qualification process in South America is very unforgiving with just four teams automatically qualifying with one play-off spot available in the ten nation group.

Chile are part of the chasing pack after 11 games and need to win all of their next trio against Venezuela, Paraguay and Ecuador, the latter two to be played in November, to stand a chance going into the final stretch.

Brereton Diaz’s newly found confidence since playing for his national team is showing no signs of relenting as the chances of him hitting 20 goals for Blackburn this season look more and more likely by the match.