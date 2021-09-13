Blackburn Rovers strike agreement over player following recent events

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed to the Lancashire Telegraph that the club have struck a deal with the Chilean FA over the stand off over Ben Brereton’s international involvement.

Chile happens to be on the Covid-19 red list at present, which means that Brereton would have had to quarantine for 10 days upon his return to England, which means he would have missed up to three of Blackburn’s most recent games.

As a result of this, Rovers refused to let the player leave for international duty, which led to a complaint being filed by Chile to FIFA, with the football governing body then looking to impose a five day sanction as punishment.

However it is said that Rovers and the Chileans have now reached an agreement ahead of the next international break, with Mowbray explaining the following about the situation:

“We’ve spent a lot of time talking to the Chilean FA.

“We’ve tried to do a deal with them, they withdrew to FIFA and we’ve said that Ben can go away in the next window.

“Let’s wait and see what the world is like then, whether red zone countries are still there.

“I think we’ve agreed that he can play the first two games because the reality is that if he plays the third game he potentially misses three matches with the 10-day quarantine.

“So if he goes away and only plays two games then comes back, he should only miss a game or two. Let’s see how that works.”

Quiz: Are each of these 18 celebrities a Blackburn Rovers supporter or not?

1 of 18 Gabby Logan Yes No

Away from international football, Brereton has featured heavily for Blackburn already this season and has three goals and one assist to his name already across all competitions.

The forward made his debut for Chile back in June of this year and was a star for his adopted country during the last Copa America tournament.

The Verdict

Brereton or Brereton Diaz as he is known in Chile has seen his reputation sky rocket as a result of his shock call up to the Chilean national team and has had to get used to more and more fame and attention.

This problem surrounding his international involvement now looks like it has been resolved after all of the tension that was in place, which can only be a good thing.

It wasn’t good for both the player or Blackburn and this agreement now means that everyone can go about their business with the minimum of fuss.

In the meantime the forward will be looking to keep on hitting the back of the net regularly in the Sky Bet Championship moving forwards.