Highlights Blackburn Rovers lag in summer transfer signings, raising concerns about the upcoming season's squad strength.

Potential interest in Stoke City's Lewis Baker indicates midfield balancing move, leveraging on experience and goalscoring ability.

Considering a possible swap deal to bring Baker in can provide necessary options for Rovers, addressing squad depth effectively.

It is hard to imagine there will be as many clubs who have been as frustrated with the summer transfer window so far, as Blackburn Rovers.

As things stand, the Ewood Park club are currently the only team in the Championship who are yet to make a first-team signing since the market opened last month.

Given they only avoided relegation to League One by three points on the final day of last season, the fact they are not strengthening their squad in the way their rivals are, is a big concern.

Indeed, such a situation is only going to increase the pressure on those in charge of the club to get deals done, the longer the wait for signings goes on.

However, it does seem as though Blackburn Rovers do at least have some targets identified, and one other Championship club that could interest is Stoke City.

Lewis Baker targeted for Ewood Park move

According to recent reports from journalist Alan Nixon, one of the latest players to be linked with a move to the Lancashire club this summer is Lewis Baker.

The 29-year-old has spent the last two-and-a-half years of his career with Stoke, after joining from Chelsea back in the January 2022 transfer window.

However, the midfielder is now entering the final year of his contract with the Potters, and does look to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

It is suggested that Blackburn are keen to do a deal for Baker, and that they have players they could offer to Stoke as part of a swap deal to bring the midfielder to Ewood Park.

Related Blackburn Rovers eyeing moves for Stoke City player and veteran defender Rovers are targeting deals for a couple of players who have plenty of Championship experience under their belts.

Last season, of course, exposed something of a lack of depth in the first-team squad available to Rovers boss John Eustace.

So, with the wait for signings continuing, doing a deal that sees one player leave to let another come in, as could be the case here with Baker, may be seen as a risk for the Lancashire club.

However, there is an argument that if it was to be a like-for-like deal for the Stoke City man, it could be one that Blackburn would be just about able to justify.

Midfield options are not in short supply for Blackburn Rovers

While there may be a lack of depth in other areas of the pitch at Ewood Park right now, that is not the case in the centre of midfield.

Last season, summer signing Sondre Tronstad was a standout performer in that position for the club, and he is one they could look to build around in that area again in the coming campaign.

Meanwhile, Joe Rankin-Costello ended the season playing in what is a more natural midfield role, and it would be no surprise to see him remain an option there this time round.

Blackburn also have the return of captain Lewis Travis to look forward to, after he spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Ipswich Town.

Beyond that, there is also John Buckley - who had a spell on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season - and Jake Garrett, who can be called upon as senior options.

As a result, bringing Baker in as part of a swap deal with one of those other midfield options heading in the opposite direction, could make sense for Rovers.

For starters, they would still have a good number of options in the centre of the park, meaning they would not have to go out and buy another player in that position to compensate for an exit.

That, of course, feels rather different to what would be the case in the event of a like-for-like swap deal involving players in other areas of the pitch.

In what is still a relatively inexperienced squad, bringing in the 29-year-old Baker with one of the younger midfield options going the other way, could bring some useful extra balance to the side.

It is also worth noting that the Stoke man has shown he is capable of getting goals from the midfield area during his career so far.

Lewis Baker Stoke City record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 21 8 2 2022/23 48 8 5 2023/24 21 3 0 As of 23rd July 2024

That is not a commodity that Blackburn themselves have benefitted from significantly in recent years.

It is though, something they may need to add to their bow next season, given the uncertainty around Sammie Szmodics - whose goals kept Rovers up last season - amid interest from elsewhere.

So, with all that in mind, it seems that in this case, a swap deal to bring Baker to Ewood Park from Stoke City, could potentially prove to be a feasible and sensible idea for Blackburn Rovers.