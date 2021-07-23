Blackburn Rovers still monitoring situation of available 28-year-old this summer

Blackburn Rovers are continuing to monitor the situation of former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach this summer as they seek to add the right players to their squad, according to Lancashire Live.

Reach was one of several first-team players to depart Sheffield Wednesday this summer following their relegation to League One. It has since been reported that Blackburn are amongst the sides thought to be eyeing up a potential move for the 28-year-old on a free transfer this summer.

The latest report from Lancashire Live reveals that Rovers have not given up hope of securing Reach’s signature this summer and they are continuing to monitor his situation as they weigh up the right transfer moves to make over the coming weeks.

It is believed that no deal has been forthcoming for Reach at this stage for Rovers and that it is expected that he would have to take a wage cut from what he had been on at Sheffield Wednesday to make any move to Ewood Park happen.

Therefore, Rovers are going to face a wait to see what happens over the coming weeks regarding the 28-year-old’s situation.

The verdict

This will be frustrating for Blackburn with Reach clearly a player that Tony Mowbray feels would be a quality addition to his squad.

However, in the current climate Rovers are having to be cautious with their spending on wages and the 28-year-old will you imagine have a lot of options available to him with him being available on a free transfer still.

The 28-year-old does seem like a player that would be able to slot in well to Blackburn’s current squad and you could see him adding some vital extra goals and creativity to the side.

He has always been a player capable of scoring the spectacular goal and creating something from nothing and Mowbray’s side need something like that having lost Harvey Elliot now.

It is likely that Blackburn will have to wait to see if there are any better offers that emerge to Reach that he would choose ahead of a move to Ewood Park. The 28-year-old though should certainly be considering making the switch because he would fit in well with their current options and might be able to make a real difference for them.