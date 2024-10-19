Over the years, there have been a wide range of players who have pulled on the famous blue and white halves of Blackburn Rovers.

That has inevitably come with varying degrees of success, with some individuals obviously making a more positive impact than others during their time at Ewood Park.

As a result of that, certain individuals may have got bigger moves than others, once they departed the Lancashire side.

Even so, some players have found themselves in the further reaches of the footballing world in the time since they played for Rovers.

With that in mind, we've taken a look three former Blackburn players, whose current clubs may be something of a surprise.

Steven Nzonzi

Signed in the summer of 2009, Steven Nzonzi won the club's Player of the Year award during his debut campaign at Ewood Park.

The midfielder spent three years with the club, before departing after relegation from the Premier League at the end of 2011/12.

He then spent more time in the top-flight with Stoke City, before playing for some of Europe's big names, such as Sevilla - where he won the Europa League - Roma and Galatasaray.

The former Blackburn man was also part of the France squad that won the World Cup in 2018, but despite that success, he is now playing in a rather different environment.

Back in the summer, the now 35-year-old Nzonzi completed a move to Sepahan, who are currently battling for top spot in the Iranian top-flight in the early stages of the season.

That feels like a far cry from his past experience in Europe, but that start means it is a move that could give the midfielder another chance to add to his trophy haul.

Marcus Antonsson

During the 2017/18 season, Marcus Antonsson made some important contributions for Blackburn, as they won promotion back to the Championship from League One at the first attempt.

The attacker spent the campaign on loan at Ewood Park from Leeds United, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

However, Rovers did not look to make his move permanent at the end of his loan spell, and he would instead return to his native Sweden to join Malmo.

But after several years in his home country, Antonsson headed to the other side of the world last year, when he joined Western Sydney Wanderers.

His new side finished seventh in the Australian top-flight last season, with Antonsson scoring nine goals in 30 games in total, which he may look to better on as the new campaign starts this weekend.

Marcus Antonsson 2023/24 A-League stats for Western Sydney - from SofaScore Appearances 24 Goals 5 Shots per Game 2.4 Shots on Target per Game 0.8 Assists 3 Pass Success Rate 74% Dribble Success Rate 53% Duel Success Rate 43%

Radosav Petrovic

In the end, Radosav Petrovic's time with Blackburn would prove to be relatively brief and unspectacular.

The midfielder moved to Ewood Park from Partizan Belgrade in his native Serbia in the summer of 2011, signing a four-year contract.

However, he would depart just a year later following relegation from the Premier League, having made 24 appearances in all competitions, 15 of which were as a starter.

Since his exit, Petrovic has played in a range of countries across Europe, such as Ukraine, Turkey, Portugal, Spain and Kazakhstan.

Last summer, though, he joined APOEL FC, in a move that allowed the former Blackburn man to lift the Cypriot title last season, which he will now be looking to defend in the current campaign.