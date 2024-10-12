Jordan Rhodes has rightly earned himself a reputation as one of the Football League’s most prolific marksman, with a career that has seen him plunder over 200 goals across the three tiers of the EFL.

From Rochdale and Brentford in League Two, to Huddersfield Town in League One, and Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, the marksman has been among the goals at most places he has been, with his reputation higher than ever back in the summer of 2012.

Having notched 70 goals across three seasons for the Terriers in the third tier, Rovers were determined to make him theirs for the following campaign, with his reputation speaking for itself when it came to getting the ball in the back of the net.

As the former Premier League Champions adjusted to life in the Football League, they needed a man who could bang in the goals on a regular basis, and Steve Kean’s early predictions came true for Rhodes, who went on to have a fruitful career at Ewood Park.

Steve Kean’s ‘world class’ description of Jordan Rhodes

There were fewer strikers in more demand than Rhodes after the conclusion of the 2011/12 season, with the frontman notching a whopping 35 league goals for Huddersfield in a campaign for the ages.

Unsurprisingly, that tally still tops the charts when it comes to most goals in a third tier season, with Rickie Lambert and Jonson Clarke-Harris next on the list with 31 apiece.

Therefore, it was no surprise that Town were commanding a hefty fee for their marksman, with Rovers eventually getting a deal done for a reported £8 million fee on transfer deadline day, with the Lancashire side delving into the transfer market after an injury to Leon Best.

With plenty of furore over the big-money signing of the star that had almost single-handedly led the Terriers to League One promotion, Kean was keen to emphasise just what he saw in his new arrival.

Speaking to the club’s website, via talkSPORT: “Jordan is a top class striker and we are absolutely delighted to bring him in. His record is there for all to see and I believe he can play a major role in our drive for promotion back to the Premier League.”

Jordan Rhodes proves Blackburn Rovers outlay to be great investment

While he may not have secured the return to the top flight like Kean was expecting, Rhodes did carry on where he left off as soon as he made his home at Ewood Park, with his goalscoring ability continuing in the second tier.

Jordan Rhodes Blackburn Rovers record (FBRef) (Championship appearances only) Appearances 159 Starts 152 Goals 83 Assists 11 Goal contribution/90 0.63

In just his second game as a Rovers player the striker gave his new fanbase a taste of what he can do, with a brace against Bristol City earning plenty of plaudits in a 5-3 win, before Barnsley were left picking up the pieces in his next outing.

From then on, Rhodes could do no wrong in his new surroundings, with a first hat-trick in the second tier soon following against Peterborough United, as he showed no signs of slowing down in front of goal.

A total of 27 goals that first season proved just what a great bit of business that £8 million outlay proved to be, with a further 25 in the following campaign, including two goals against local rivals Burnley that would have gone done extremely well in the blue and white side of Lancashire.

Another hat-trick at the home of his former employers only rubbed salt into the wounds of Huddersfield, before another 21 goal season the year after took his tally to 73 in his three years as a Rovers player.

As you can imagine, the conjecture continued to grow as Rhodes continued to benefit from every sight of goal given to him, and when January 2016 came along, the calls from afar were proving too much for both player and club.

As it was, a £9 million move to Middlesbrough was agreed, with the striker given the chance to perform on the highest stage after the Teessiders reached the Premier League the following May.

A number of clubs have followed since, with goals proving hard to come by before a move to Blackpool reignited his career, but that time at Blackburn will be fondly remembered by all involved, with all Rhodes pointing to goals during that special period at Ewood Park.