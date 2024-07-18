Highlights Blackburn Rovers should aim for a £10m+ fee for Szmodics to secure a fair deal.

Losing Szmodics for £6m would be a major blow considering his contributions.

The club must prioritise retaining Szmodics for the best chance in the Championship.

Stephen Warnock believes Blackburn Rovers should try and secure at least £10m for Sammie Szmodics, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

Szmodics was exceptional during the 2023/24 campaign, replacing the firepower that the Lancashire side lost when they saw Ben Brereton Diaz depart on a free transfer.

And it was the ex-Peterborough United star's contributions that kept Rovers up in the end, with goals away at Leeds United and Leicester City helping Rovers to secure vital points.

Sammie Szmodics' 2023/24 campaign at Blackburn Rovers (All competitions) Appearances 48 Goals 33 Assists 4

However, Blackburn may end up becoming the victim of their own success with Szmodics, who could attract plenty of interest and bids between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

With clubs having until the latter stages of August to try and lure him away from Ewood Park, Rovers may need to be braced for plenty of offers for their star man.

Despite the club selling Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace in January, potentially putting them in a stronger position to rebuff bids for Szmodics, fans will be fearing that the Lancashire outfit will accept a bid for the striker this summer.

It would be a major blow for John Eustace's side if he left, but with the player having two years left on his contract and the club having the option to extend his deal by a further year after that, it's unclear whether he will leave with Rovers in a strong negotiating position.

Ipswich Town are one team that are interested in the 28-year-old, according to TWTD, with the club reportedly in talks with Blackburn over a £6m move for the player.

This claim has since been disputed. But asked whether £6m is too low for Szmodics, ex-Rovers star Warnock told FLW: "Yeah, I would have said so.

"It's very difficult, because you don't know what position the club are in with their finances and what they need to cover.

"The big thing for me is they can't have a situation again with Ben Brereton Diaz where he walks out on a free transfer and you're not commanding a fee for the player.

"I think when you've got a player who's registered so many goals and assists last season, as Szmodics did, you've got to be looking in the £10m+ mark because of the way the finances have changed within the Championship and what clubs are willing to pay for players.

"I think £6m would be relatively cheap for a player of his quality."

Blackburn Rovers should be looking to hold out for a high fee for Sammie Szmodics

With the player's contract situation in mind, it wouldn't make sense to let the player go for a low fee.

There's no doubt that last season was his best campaign in professional football and there are no guarantees that he will be able to replicate it again next term.

But to lose him for £6m would be a major blow and they probably wouldn't be able to bring in a sufficient replacement with that.

Right now, Rovers need to focus on retaining him if they are to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the Championship beyond next season.

But it remains to be seen whether the board are willing to reject high offers.