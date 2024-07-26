Highlights Blackburn Rovers considering Stephen Humphrys as an attacking reinforcement amidst interest in star player Szmodics.

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in bringing free agent and former Wigan Athletic forward Stephen Humphrys to Ewood Park.

The Lancashire Telegraph recently revealed that the Championship outfit are considering tabling an offer to the former Latics man.

Rovers are likely to be on the hunt for attacking reinforcements as their saviour last season, Sammie Szmodics, is being eyed by Premier League and promotion-chasing Championship sides.

Our Blackburn Fan Pundit, Toby, has provided his view on the recent Humphrys link.

Humphrys link produces mixed feelings for Blackburn

On weighing up the prospect of the 26-year-old forward arriving at his club, our Fan Pundit saw pros and cons to the potential deal.

Speaking to Football League World, Toby said: “Probably a few mixed feelings on this one to be honest. On the one hand, the fact that Humphreys has never played in the Championship before, and that while he has had some good seasons in League One in the past, this last one was not the most prolific, are a bit of a concern given the fact we do really need strikers who can score goals.

“That being said, I think obviously with Yuki Ohashi coming in, I do think he’s most likely, given the investment and hype around him, he’s most likely to be the one that is leading the line regularly this season.

“But I do think, on the flip side to that, we do need some extra attacking reinforcements beyond that, so bringing someone in such as Humphreys, on the cheap as a free agent, to be back-up at his age, where he can do that job for quite a while given he’s only 26, could perhaps make this a smart deal in some senses.

“So it’s a bit of a mixed one really, as I say.”

The rating of the Humphrys deal will depend on expectation

Humphrys is almost entirely untested at Championship level, having just four second-tier appearances to his name, and hasn't proved to be a truly prolific striker in seasons gone by.

However, he did claim nine goals and three assists in 38 League One appearances for Wigan last season, who wanted to extend his time at the Brick Community Stadium but couldn't satisfy his financial demands, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Based on his CV, Rovers fans would be justified in feeling slightly underwhelmed if Humphrys is the man they have brought in to make up for the goals that could be lost through a potential Szmodics departure.

Humphrys' senior career so far, as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists Wigan Athletic 98 18 6 Rochdale 47 14 5 Southend United 35 11 2 Hearts 25 5 2 Scunthorpe United 19 5 3 Shrewsbury Town 14 2 2 Fulham 3 0 0

But, as Toby suggests, if he is being recruited as a low-cost way to add depth to the attacking department, without having to fork out a transfer fee, it could be a shrewd move.

Having only just avoided relegation last term, Blackburn won't be able to attract top-rate talent to play second-fiddle next season, but someone with Humphrys' history will likely understand and be willing to accept a supporting role for the opportunity to take a step-up and get the chance to prove himself at a higher level.

Should the deal go through, there's every chance it will be a smart move to add strength in depth without breaking the bank, but, as Toby said, how the move would be viewed would depend heavily on the responsibility placed on Humphrys' shoulders.