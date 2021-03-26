Blackburn Rovers starlet tipped for Liverpool breakthrough as 17-y/o’s future is discussed

Harvey Elliott has the ability the be a big success at Liverpool in the future, according to Stewart Downing.

The 17-year-old has spent the season on loan with Blackburn Rovers and has made a wonderful impression with a string of impressive performances.

So far this term Elliott has scored five times and created 11 goals for Tony Mowbray’s side, making him one of the Championship’s most lethal creative forces.

Given his form this term it’s likely that the winger could be given a chance to shine in the Premier League next term as he continues his development in the game.

One man who knows Elliott well is Blackburn veteran Stewart Downing who believes that the youngster isn’t far away from challenging for a spot in Jurgen Klopp’s side with the Premier League champions.

Speaking to Goal, Downing said: “From what I’ve seen up to now, he’s going to be in the Premier League for sure.

“I know [Bournemouth manager] Jonathan Woodgate well, and he’s quite close to [Liverpool sporting director] Michael Edwards. He asked me about Harvey when he came to Blackburn, and I was like ‘f*cking hell, he’s brilliant!’

“It’s his game-understanding, when to pass the ball, when to dribble, when to come inside, when to stay wide. For someone so young, it’s top-drawer.

“Woody told me they have high hopes for him at Liverpool, and I can see why. But he knows better than anyone that he has a big job on his hands to get into the team.

“It’s one thing doing it at Blackburn, but we are talking about a team that wants to win Premier Leagues and Champions Leagues. Liverpool have to challenge, and Harvey has to get Mo Salah out of the team!

“But things can happen. If Salah leaves or gets injured, then he may get a chance, and then it’s up to him to take it.

“He’s got the quality, and playing with better players will bring the best out of him. And Klopp obviously likes him, so he has a chance.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Harvey Elliott is on track to become one of the best players in the Premier League.

While his talent is obviously unquestionable, it’s the maturity of his performances that really stands out as he looks to make an impact in the professional game.

I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him in the Premier League next term, and while playing for Liverpool might be a bit premature, I’m sure it won’t be long.