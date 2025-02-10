When it comes to finding value in talent, few EFL clubs match the recent exploits of Blackburn Rovers.

With the likes of Adam Armstrong, Sammie Szmodics and Adam Wharton all leaving the club for sums in the vicinity of eight figures and beyond since the turn of the decade, it would be difficult to criticise the recruitment operations of the former Premier League champions of late.

But while the lucrative nature of deals gone by could explain Rovers' newfound ability to compete at the business end of the second-tier table, who among the current crop could represent the next significant profit?

Harry Pickering's value has increased ten-fold since joining Blackburn

Using Transfermarkt's market value estimates, we can observe that the Lancashire giants are reaping significant rewards from their youth intake, as the academy that produced the likes of David Raya and the aforementioned Adam Wharton sees over £15 million worth of talent in the current first team squad.

Academy graduates Tyrhys Dolan, Lewis Travis Scott Wharton, and John Buckley are all projected to comfortably be able to command fees in the millions, which puts the Rovers in an incredibly favourable PSR position.

However, perhaps the most impressive player of the lot with regard to raw potential profit is 26-year-old left-back Harry Pickering, who, if the popular football database is to be believed, has increased his theoretical value ten-fold since joining the club four years ago.

Pickering signed for the Blue and Whites in January 2021 from then-League One side, Crewe Alexandra, physically joining the club in the summer following a retrospective loan.

Just 22 years old at the time, Chester-born Pickering had already made 148 appearances for his local professional side, earning the role of club captain in the months before his departure.

While the undisclosed fee was believed to be in the region of £650,000, Transfermarkt estimate his perceived value upon arrival to have been ~£333,500.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Pickering has played over 130 times for Blackburn Rovers, a sum that would have been much higher had it not been for sporadic fitness issues, the most recent of which being a knee injury keeping him out until mid-March.

Harry Pickering - Completed Championship seasons with Blackburn Rovers (as per Transfermarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists Minutes 2021/22 32 2 2 2,751 2022/23 40 1 2 3,463 2023/24 36 1 1 3,007

When available, Pickering has been one of the first names on John Eustace's team sheet, which is unsurprising, as he is currently estimated to be among the top five most valuable left-backs in the division.

Pickering's current valuation, ~£3,335,000, represents a 1000% increase on estimates upon arrival, a further testament to the sporting direction at Ewood Park of late.

Harry Pickering may lose value if injuries persist

Regardless of how Blackburn Rovers' promotion hopes develop this season, they can breathe easy in the knowledge that their left-back is contracted to them until 2027, following an extension on the initial four-and-a-half deal.

With fears of their carefully honed asset leaving for a free subsided, the club must now simply hope that their highly-touted number three's injury problems do not persist further.

Of course, the paramount reason for this desire is so that Pickering can return to aid the club's all-important play-off push. However, supporters and staff alike may also share the concern that extended periods on the sidelines may affect the 26-year-old's value, if and when the time comes to sell.

Despite their often polarising ownership, Blackburn Rovers continue to display excellent turnover in both the transfer market and their youth set-up, with Harry Pickering perhaps the most glistening example at present.