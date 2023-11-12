Blackburn Rovers star Sammie Szmodics is currently the Championship's top goalscorer with 10 goals.

The English-born attacking midfielder, who declared internationally for the Republic of Ireland, most recently netted in Rovers' dramatic 2-1 loss to Lancashire rivals Preston North End.

Following Friday night's loss, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are now down in 12th but just four points behind the play-off places in a characteristically tight Championship table.

Alongside his 10 goals this league campaign, Szmodics also has two assists, meaning he has totalled 12 goal involvements in just 16 games so far in 2023-24.

Rovers have scored 24 Championship goals in total, so Szmodics is directly responsible for 50% of the club's goal output.

The ace has clearly been one of the best players in the second tier of English football this season, so his omission from Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland squad comes as a surprise, especially due to his form but also the fact he made it into the October squad, only to pull out through personal reasons.

He has been a bright spark for Rovers this season, and could add some much-needed creativity, and an eye for goal to a Republic of Ireland side who have won just two of their last five games - both of those wins came against minnows Gibraltar.

Who is in Stephen Kenny's squad ahead of Szmodics?

The attacking midfielders listed in the latest Ireland squad are Bristol City duo Jason Knight and Mark Sykes, as well as Aberdeen star Jamie McGrath.

However, Szmodics should feel hard done by not to have been given the nod over any of these three.

Jason Knight has just one Championship goal contribution all season, in the form of an assist against Plymouth Argyle back in September.

Mark Sykes meanwhile has managed two goals and two assists since the beginning of the Championship campaign, which is a respectable return.

However, these numbers are dwarfed by Szmodics' tremendous goal output.

McGrath meanwhile has scored four goals in just eight Scottish Premiership matches this season, but he failed to make an impact when in England with Wigan Athletic recently.

However, it is blatant that Szmodics is having the best season out of the options Kenny has at his disposal in the attacking midfield department.

There is not a lot more that Szmodics could have done to earn a place in The Boys in Green's squad.

Who are Republic of Ireland playing this international break?

On Saturday November 18, the Republic of Ireland travel to Amsterdam where they will face the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena in a 7:45pm (GMT) kickoff in a EURO 2024 qualifying match, with their chances of making it to the tournament in Germany now shrinking.

Then, on Tuesday November 21, Kenny's side host New Zealand in a friendly.

The New Zealand fixture is set to be Wrexham ace James McClean's 103rd and last cap for his nation after he announced his retirement from international football earlier this year.

Both of these fixtures would be ideal matches for Szmodics to show Stephen Kenny what he can do - an opportunity he has not been granted.

Ireland's chances in Amsterdam are likely to be few and far between, so a player who has been as clinical in front of goal as Szmodics has been so far this season could really come in handy.

Against New Zealand meanwhile, the Irish will look to dominate possession which would really give the Blackburn man an opportunity to express himself.

Szmodics can rightly feel disappointed to be left out of the Ireland set up, but all he can do is keep doing what he is doing in a Rovers shirt.