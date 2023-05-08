Newcastle United are interested in signing Blackburn Rovers starlet Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers, but the Lancashire outfit are determined to keep hold of the player this summer.

That's according to the Daily Mail, who believe scouts have been sent to watch the young midfield star from various Premier League clubs, with Newcastle said to be most keen.

Wharton is the younger brother of Scott, who plays in central defence for Blackburn, with the pair starring for the side aiming for a play-off spot.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side head into the final day games needing a win over Millwall at the Den to potentially pinch a top-six place, but with their fate out of their own hands and reliant on other results going their way.

Wharton's role has grown as the season has developed, being entrusted with more minutes in the heart of Blackburn's midfield. The central-midfielder has played 20 games for the club so far, scoring once and assisting a further two goals.

Blackburn's academy graduate is under contract with the club until 2027, meaning the club are well protected in the market to any potential suitors.

Newcastle United's pursuit of Adam Wharton

According to the report from the Mail, Newcastle United Sporting Director Dan Ashworth and scout Mick Tait have both been to Ewood Park in recent weeks to watch the 18-year-old, who has "caught the eye".

The Mail understand Blackburn are determined to keep Wharton at the club until his number of appearances reaches closer to 100 with the club, and they believe his development is best served playing regular first-team football with them instead.

However, Newcastle are intent on signing "the ball-playing left-footer", who has been described to them as a 'taller Jack Wilshere, who can play and tackle'.

The report also explains that there is other Premier League interest, they added that Arsenal, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United have also had scouts at Blackburn's recent fixtures, too.

Would Wharton be a good signing for Newcastle?

When Ashworth and his recruitment team are interested in you, it's more than likely that you have something about you, which Wharton does.

The England U-19 international has incredible calmness and composure on the ball for his age, and isn't shy of the more physical side of the game, either.

The best players seem to have loads of time on the ball, which perfectly describes Wharton. He will make it to the top, and Newcastle have a lack of midfield depth, which he would help with.

However, he is a young player with a lack of senior experience, and perhaps one more season at Championship level would be best for Wharton's development.