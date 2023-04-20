Blackburn Rovers are not set to trigger the option to purchase Clinton Mola from Stuttgart this summer, according to a report from German outlet Kicker (as cited by Sport Witness).

It is understood that Rovers could secure the services of Mola on a full-time basis by paying a fee of €2m (£1.76m).

However, despite the fact that Blackburn are said to have the funds available to complete this deal, they are set to opt against a swoop.

Signed on an initial loan deal from Stuttgart, which included an option to buy, in the previous summer transfer window, Mola would have been hoping to establish himself as a key member of the club's squad this season.

However, due to the presence of Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter, Daniel Ayala and Dominic Hyam, the 22-year-old has only been utilised sparingly by head coach John Dahl Tomasson.

Mola has been limited to just four league appearances and last featured for Blackburn in their League Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest in December.

What does the future hold for Clinton Mola at Stuttgart?

Mola is set to return to Stuttgart later this year when his temporary stint at Blackburn reaches a crescendo.

According to Kicker, the German side do not believe that the defender has a future at the club and will be looking to move him on when the transfer window opens.

Stuttgart will be able to secure a fee for Mola this summer as his contract runs until 2024.

Are Blackburn making the right call not to pursue a deal for Mola?

When you consider that Mola has not managed to make a lasting impact for Blackburn this season, it is hardly a surprise that they are not set to pursue a permanent deal for the centre-back.

In the four league games that Mola has participated in for Blackburn, he has only managed to average an underwhelming WhoScored match of 6.00.

Instead of paying a fee for an individual who simply may not be suited to the Championship, Rovers will find it more beneficial to draft in players this summer who possess a wealth of Football League experience.

With Stuttgart looking to move him in on, it will be interesting to see where Mola will end up later this year.

By sealing a switch to a team who are willing to play him week-in, week-out, the defender could potentially kick-start his career following what has been a disappointing spell at Blackburn.