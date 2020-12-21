Blackburn Rovers’ stance on pending January decision revealed

Blackburn Rovers will not recall Charlie Mulgrew from his loan spell with Fleetwood Town in the New Year.

Tony Mowbray is facing something of a defensive dilemma at Ewood Park and he was forced to play Bradley Johnson out of position over the weekend, with the midfielder shoehorned into a centre-back role.

One option that Blackburn have heading into the New Year is to recall Mulgrew from his loan spell with Fleetwood. However, that doesn’t seem like it’s going to be an option Mowbray pushes through.

As per the Lancashire Telegraph, there are no plans to welcome back Mulgrew in the early stages of 2021.

Mulgrew linked up with Joey Barton’s side in League One back in October and has quickly established himself in the Fleetwood side.

In total, the 34-year-old has made 14 appearances, with 13 of those coming in the starting line-up. The Scottish defender has also scored one goal.

Fleetwood currently sit 10th in League One, having picked up 28 points. That leaves them four points short of the play-off picture as things stand.

In terms of Blackburn, as injuries pinch they’ve lost three in four and are now five points adrift of the play-offs.

The verdict

Mulgrew doesn’t really feel like the answer to Blackburn’s problems at the moment.

Of course, they are short of defensive cover, but when players are back fit, he’d be back down the pecking order.

His loan at Fleetwood is going well and you’ve got to feel that after the last few years, he deserves the chance to try and settle a bit there.

Blackburn’s focus should be elsewhere.

