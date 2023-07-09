With Luton Town having secured promotion to the Premier League, the Hatters are naturally looking at options to improve their squad and stake a claim for top-flight survival.

Interestingly, they appear to be looking towards the EFL to do so.

Former Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene has been snapped up on a free transfer, for example, and recently, the Hatters announced the capture of central defender Mads Andersen from Barnsley.

They have been linked with other players in the EFL, of course, one of whom is Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Luton Town linked with Blackburn Rovers' Thomas Kaminski

The links to the Belgian goalkeeper first emerged midway through last month, with Luton Town electing not to exercise their option to buy Ethan Horvath at the end of his Nottingham Forest loan spell.

Naturally, that meant that the Hatters were seeking reinforcements in the goalkeeping department.

And, as per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Hatters made a move for the Rovers shot-stopper as a result.

Latest Thomas Kaminski to Luton Town news

Since the above, Alan Nixon has issued a further update on the matter via Patreon this weekend.

In positive news for Rovers, Nixon claims that the Ewood Park outfit are brushing aside Luton Town's bids for their goalkeeper.

Indeed, it is reported so far that the Premier League side have made two bids for the Rovers man, but even the second of those offers starts at under £1 million.

Nixon claims that even with the extras included in the proposed deal, Luton's valuation is 'miles short' of the money Blackburn Rovers are looking for.

The issue appears to be that Luton do not necessarily view Kaminski as their number one keeper, and rather as one of two goalkeepers that will fight it out for first team minutes - the other being Asmir Begovic, whom the Hatters are said to be closing in on.

How long does Thomas Kaminski have left on his Blackburn Rovers contract?

Blackburn Rovers are certainly in no desperate position to sell their goalkeeper, given his current contract situation at the club.

The 30-year-old is tied down at Ewood Park for a further two years, until the summer of 2025.

This means that the onus is very much on Luton Town to improve their bids if they want to sign their goalkeeping transfer target this summer.

How much will Thomas Kaminski cost Luton Town?

Just how much Blackburn Rovers do want for the 30-year-old's signature does remain somewhat of a mystery, though.

Initially, it was claimed that the club valued Kaminski at £6 million, although this was quickly shot down by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The £6 million valuation was reported to be significantly wide of the mark by the outlet, who instead claimed that Rovers would simply be looking for an upgrade on the £450,000 they paid for Kaminski in the first place.