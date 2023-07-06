Blackburn Rovers have been a busy side in this transfer window despite it only opening a matter of weeks ago.

Jon Dahl Tomasson and Blackburn had a good first season together and the aim will be to continue that run but go one step further in the 2023/24 season.

To do so, Blackburn know they need to have a good summer transfer window and so far, it has been a good start.

The Lancashire outfit has brought in Sondre Tronstad, Niall Ennis, and Arnor Sigurdsson so far in this window, with them likely not stopping there.

However, while players are coming through the door, there is the possibility of more players to leave Ewood Park.

One of whom is Jack Vale, who Blackburn are willing to let go out on loan this season, according to Football Insider.

The forward is believed to have a lot of interest from League One sides, with Derby County and Blackpool two of the sides.

Who is Jack Vale?

The 22-year-old is an academy graduate of Blackburn’s, coming through the young ranks in 2017 to join the under-18s before moving up to the under-21s in 2019.

Vale has played 80 times for Blackburn’s academy teams, and his goalscoring exploits, which saw him score 35 goals in those games, impressed the people in the first team.

The forward has featured 25 times for Blackburn’s first team but has failed to really establish himself as a main starter in the side.

From his time in the under-21s to being in and out of the first team, Vale spent time on loan at Rochdale, where he only played three times in the back end of the 2020/21 season.

Then, in September 2021, he joined Halifax Town for three months, and the young striker again struggled to really flourish, netting once in 12 appearances.

Vale returned to Blackburn towards the end of 2021 and has been part of the first team since.

The 22-year-old made 15 appearances in the 2022/23 Championship season, with six of those appearances coming as starts.

However, he failed to make the squad in any of the last 13 league games due to injury and now seems set to spend this campaign on loan elsewhere.

When does Jack Vale’s contract expire?

Vale’s contract was due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season, but with fresh terms agreed in December of last year, the 22-year-old’s deal now runs until 2025.

Football insider are reporting that Blackburn have sanctioned the loan departure of Vale for this upcoming season and Derby and Blackpool are just two sides interested in the forward.

Will Jack Vale be a good signing for Derby County or Blackpool?

Vale is in need of another loan spell, but one where he is going to play a large chunk of the season.

His two loan spells so far haven’t worked out and haven’t been at the level he probably expected. So, a season in League One could be the springboard he needs to kickstart his career at Blackburn.

Derby or Blackpool would be getting a very talented forward, one that has proven over the years at various levels that he can score goals.

It may take him some time to adapt and find his feet, but with confidence and service, Vale could excel very much in either of these sides.