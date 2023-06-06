Blackburn Rovers will hope the 2023/24 campaign sees the club take the next step in their ambitious aims.

The Lancashire club made themselves top six contenders this season despite a fairly young, unproven side, with an inexperienced manager at this level in charge.

The aim for Jon Dahl Tomasson and his team will be to kick on from this campaign and make a better push of it next season.

Blackburn Rovers remain interested in Lyndon Dykes

Part of making a go of it next season will be to improve the team this summer, and it seems the club is identifying targets.

In the January transfer window, Blackburn, along with a host of other Championship sides, were keen on signing Lyndon Dykes from QPR.

Millwall were a side that saw a £3 million bid rejected in January. With a move failing to materialise, he instead stayed at QPR and helped keep the club in the Championship.

According to the Daily Mail, Dykes is of interest to Rovers once again this summer, but they face competition from Burnley, Stoke City and Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

When does Lyndon Dykes’ contract end at QPR?

Dykes joined QPR in 2020 from Scottish side Livingstone, signing a four-year deal.

That means the forward has another year left on his current deal.

It was revealed exclusively by Football League World that QPR will likely sell Dykes this summer due to his contract situation.

The forward has appeared 120 times for the Championship club, scoring 29 goals and registering 11 assists.

This season Dykes played 40 times in all competitions and scored eight goals, as he finished the club’s top goalscorer.

Why Blackburn must sign Lyndon Dykes from QPR

Rovers have already brought in Niall Ennis this summer on a free transfer from Plymouth Argyle, and while that is a good signing, the club needs more.

Blackburn saw Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack depart the club after their contracts expired, so it is essential that the club strengthen their forward line.

The Lancashire club is not going to have a bucket load of money for signings, so they need to be shrewd in the market. While Dykes may not be the most prolific of strikers, his experience in this league could be a real asset to this Blackburn team.

Adding the Scottish international to their ranks would mean Rovers would have the option to go with him leading the line alone or playing alongside someone like Ennis. The QPR man has the ability to bring others into the game with his incredible hold-up skill, and while he may not thrill, he could be a useful tool to have heading into the new season.

Dykes’ contract situation means QPR may not be asking for a lot this summer, and that again could be hugely beneficial to Blackburn.

The 27-year-old would be a strong addition, but the club shouldn't stand still with just him given interest elsewhere.