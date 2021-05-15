Blackburn Rovers signal contract intentions as future of 7-goal talent hangs in the balance

Blackburn Rovers have offered new contracts to Harry Chapman and Elliott Bennett, the club have confirmed.

Rovers announced their retained list with a number of first team players due to be out of contract this summer, with Ryan Nyambe, Joe Rothwell, Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson all have their deals extended.

While a deal is yet to be confirmed, Tony Mowbray’s side have signaled their intentions to Bennett and Chapman.

Bennett endured a frustrating campaign for Blackburn last season after making just nine appearances for the club in all competitions.

Injuries played a big part in that, but the midfielder has still been offered a new deal at the club – although the 32-year-old is free to discuss terms with other clubs as well given that his contract is nearly up.

For Harry Chapman there’s a big decision to make as well.

The 23-year-old has found first team opportunities hard to come by at Ewood Park with the winger making just 32 first team appearances for the club since joining from Middlesbrough.

This season Chapman was sent out on loan to Shrewsbury where he put in some wonderful performances, scoring seven goals and creating three more in 23 League One appearances.

If he doesn’t agree a new deal with the club, Chapman will join Corry Evans, Charlie Mulgrew, Amari’i Bell, Stewart Downing, Lewis Holtby, Joe Grayson, Stefan Mols, Lewis Thompson, Ben Paton, Brad Lyons and Tom White in moving on this summer.

Did these 19 things happen at Blackburn Rovers in 2020/21?

1 of 19 Signed Dani Ayala from Middlesbrough True False

The verdict

It’s probably smart for Blackburn Rovers to offer new deals to these two players.

Elliott Bennett is a massive figure for the club both on and off the pitch, and providing his new deal is on the right terms, he could be a great influence to keep at the club for the new season.

First team opportunities have been hard to come by for Harry Chapman, but given his performances for Shrewsbury Town it seems like the right call to give him a fresh chance to impress this summer.

It remains to be seen if either player will want to stay at Ewood Park though, and so the next few days and weeks will be very interesting.