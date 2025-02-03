Blackburn Rovers have registered an interest in Liverpool midfielder James McConnell ahead of today's 11pm deadline, as John Eustace looks to strengthen his side in their battle to finish in the play-offs.

That's according to Darren Witcoop on X, who has reported that the Premier League giants are looking to loan out some of their youngsters for the second half of the season.

The Lancashire side are in an excellent position heading into the final months of the campaign, and after confirming their Championship status on the final day of 2023/24, there is a real chance of a top six finish in May.

Blackburn are currently fifth in the table after beating rivals Preston North End on Friday, but the battle for a play-off place is incredibly tight, and new stars continue to be sought ahead of the transfer window slamming shut later today.

Blackburn target Liverpool's McConnell

With just hours left in the transfer window, moves need to be made quickly, and Rovers are keen on securing the services of another midfielder before 11pm.

Liverpool's McConnell has come onto the radar of Blackburn, as per Witcoop, and if a deal is completed it would be his first loan away from Liverpool in his young career.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Reds in the Premier League against Burnley last season, and he went onto make two more appearances in the top flight while also featuring in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, the Europa League and the FA Cup.

James McConnell Liverpool FC stats by competition (TransferMarkt) Competition Apps Goals Assists Champions League 1 - - EFL Cup 2 - - Europa League 3 - - FA Cup 3 - 1 Premier League 3 - -

In 2024/25, his opportunities in the first team have been more limited, although he did make his Champions League debut against PSV Eindhoven last week. However, Liverpool want the midfielder to have more game time, and Blackburn are keen to secure his services.

Blackburn look likely to miss out on another midfield target

A midfielder is at the top of Eustace's list on deadline day, and while McConnell could be an excellent addition, there will be a desire for more experience.

Lewis O'Brien has been targeted by Blackburn, but they are currently lagging behind Derby County in terms of financial offerings to Nottingham Forest.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Swansea City looked as though they were going to win the race for the 26-year-old, however, with the player's wife due to give birth in the coming months, he wants to stay more local.

Rovers could offer him this with Ewood Park just a couple of hours away from Nottingham, but it looks as though they are moving their interest away from O'Brien and more towards McConnell with less competition for his signature.