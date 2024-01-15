Highlights Blackburn Rovers have been struggling in the Championship, sitting in 18th place and facing an eight-point gap from the play-off spots.

It has been a tough few weeks for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Rovers suffered heartbreak as they missed out on the play-offs on goal difference last season, and it had looked like they would be among the top six contenders once again this time around.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side made a good start to the season, and they sat as high as seventh in late November, but they have picked up just four points from their last nine league games.

Blackburn were beaten 4-1 by West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday, their fifth defeat in six league matches, and they currently sit 18th in the table, eight points from the play-off places.

It has been a busy start to the transfer window at Ewood Park, with Yasin Ayari and Ben Chrisene joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa respectively, while captain Lewis Travis made a surprise temporary move to Ipswich Town.

Travis may not be the only Rovers player heading to Portman Road this month, as according to journalist Nick Mashiter, the Tractor Boys have had two bids worth £1 million and £1.5 million rejected for striker Sam Gallagher.

In the latest update on Gallagher's future, journalist Alan Nixon says that Blackburn "would let Gallagher leave to get his wages off the payroll" this month, but "his salary may be a big problem" for Ipswich, while they face competition for his signature from Sunderland.

While Rovers have turned down both of Ipswich's initial approaches, they should consider cashing in on Gallagher if the Tractor Boys were to return with another offer.

Blackburn Rovers should sanction Sam Gallagher exit

Having previously spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Blackburn from Southampton, Gallagher returned for a second spell at Ewood Park on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019, and he has been a key player for the club ever since.

Gallagher has scored two goals and provided seven assists in seven appearances for Rovers this season, and he made his return as a substitute in the defeat at West Brom on Saturday after almost four months out with injury.

Despite Gallagher's lengthy absence, Blackburn have not struggled for goals this campaign, and they have the Championship's top scorer in Sammie Szmodics, with the midfielder having netted 19 goals in all competitions.

Rovers have had goals from across the team this season, and it is the 52 league goals they have conceded this campaign that have prevented progress up the table rather than a lack of attacking threat.

With that in mind, it may not be too much a blow if Gallagher was to depart this month, particularly given the impressive performances of young striker Harry Leonard, who has scored four goals in all competitions this season, while summer signings Niall Ennis and Semir Telalovic could soon be ready to step up.

Ipswich are known to be on the search for a striker this month after George Hirst was ruled out until the latter part of the season with a hamstring injury, and Nixon claims that the Tractor Boys could spend up to £3 million on a number nine, meaning they could significantly increase their bid for Gallagher.

With Blackburn operating under tight financial restrictions after their budget was cut in the summer, that money could be incredibly useful for the club, and it may allow Tomasson to bring in some much-needed new additions.

Gallagher is out of contract at Ewood Park in the summer, and while Rovers do have the option to extend his deal by a further year, this could be their last chance to cash in on him.

With Ipswich also said to be keen on Fulham's Jay Stansfield, who is currently on loan at Birmingham City, and Watford's Mileta Rajovic, there is no guarantee they will continue their pursuit of Gallagher should further offers be rejected, so Blackburn must ensure that they do not place too high a valuation on the striker and risk the Tractor Boys turning their attention elsewhere.