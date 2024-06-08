Highlights Devante Cole could be a quality free transfer for Blackburn Rovers and provide the much-needed goal-scoring threat up front.

Blackburn Rovers have plenty of work to do in the summer transfer window that is now about to open.

Only narrowly avoiding relegation from the Championship this season, it is clear that John Eustace's side will need to be strengthened in the summer, if they are to push up the table this time around.

As a result, there are a number of positions that need to be strengthened by the Lancashire club ahead of the start of next season.

However, even within that list of issues to address, it does feel as though there may well be a clear priority position for the club to target in the next few months.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at one signing Blackburn Rovers should be looking immediately to start their summer business, and two more they ought to follow it up with, right here.

Devante Cole

The first and biggest priority for those at Ewood Park this summer, surely has to be a new centre forward.

Recent signings in that position such as George Hirst, Niall Ennis and Semir Telalovic have simply not worked out, while Duncan McGuire's transfer infamously collapsed earlier this year.

Blackburn therefore need to show they can get things right when it comes to signing a centre forward, given the lack of a suitable option in that role has hindered them recently.

One option they may therefore want to look at to fill that role is Devante Cole, who has got well into double figure for goals in the past two seasons for Barnsley in League One.

That includes 18 in the most recent campaign, suggesting he could make an impact in the Championship, and he is available on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract.

As a result, this deal could suit Blackburn financially too, and with dad Andy a popular former player at Ewood Park, there would be a nice symmetry to this deal as well.

Cody Drameh

With Joe Rankin-Costello ending the season in his natural and preferred central midfield role, there may be a need for some cover and competition for Callum Brittain at right-back at Ewood Park.

That could come in the form of Cody Drameh, who looks set to leave Leeds United when his contract expires this summer.

As a result, he too could be available on a free transfer, which would again work for Blackburn when considering any restrictions there might be on a budget.

Drameh has impressed both for Leeds in the past, and in several other loan spells in the Championship, so he is more than capable of doing a job for Rovers.

It could also be noted that his last loan move saw him signed by Birmingham City when they were managed by Eustace himself, which could help Blackburn if they attempt to secure this deal.

Cody Drameh senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Birmingham City 30 0 4 Cardiff City 22 0 3 Luton Town 19 0 2 Leeds United 10 0 0 As of 5th June 2024

Paddy McNair

Scott Wharton's will be a long-term injury absentee next season, while it remains to be seen if Kyle McFadzean will extend his contract at Ewood Park for the coming campaign.

At least one centre back will therefore be needed this summer, to ensure Eustace has the depth required to switch between a back-four and back-three in defence, as he likes to do.

One option who could be considered to fill that role is Paddy McNair, who has just left Middlesbrough following the end of his own contract at The Riverside Stadium.

Again, that ensures he is available on a free transfer, making this another deal that could be sensible from a financial perspective.

McNair would bring plenty of proven Championship quality and experience with him, making him a reliable option, especially given he has experience playing in both a back-three and back-four.

That could therefore make McNair another smart signing for Blackburn to target, when looking at things from an on and off the pitch perspective.