It is set to be a competitive 2023/24 Championship campaign, with the level of ambition likely to be high once again after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last time out.

Rovers will be striving for a successful summer of transfer business as they prepare for another attempt of securing a top-six spot and the club's recruitment team will undoubtedly be busy over the next few weeks.

The summer transfer window has officially opened, and it will be interesting to see exactly how much business the Lancashire club can complete, with Blackburn proving to be effective recruiters in recent seasons.

Which Luton Town player could be of interest to Blackburn Rovers?

With Luton Town heading for the Premier League, it could also be a rather busy summer for the Hatters, whilst some individuals who have been on the fringes of things, will likely be even further away as they prepare for the higher level football.

One player who could be of interest at Blackburn is winger Carlos Mendes Gomes, who spent the last campaign on loan at Fleetwood Town, managing seven league goals and a further three assists in 32 third tier matches.

The 24-year-old was a target at Ewood Park back in 2021, as detailed in The Sunday Mirror (11/04/21, p68), when the exciting winger enjoyed a fantastic campaign, helping to guide Morecambe to League One.

It would be no surprise if Mendes Gomes is handed an opportunity to impress Rob Edwards during pre-season at The Brache, however, the club are now able to scan markets that were previously unavailable to them and attract better players, which could pave the way for Mendes Gomes becoming available.

Why should Blackburn Rovers reignite their interest in Carlos Mendes Gomes?

Out of those that the Hatters sent out on loan last season, Mendes Gomes is by far the most developed player and certainly deserves another opportunity at Championship level.

His lack of progression at Luton may reflect upon the stylistic and formational demands at Kenilworth Road, however, at Blackburn, you would imagine he would be provided with more attacking freedom and a higher starting position.

Full of skill, athleticism, attacking intent and possessing a banger in his locker, Mendes Gomes would represent strong business at Ewood Park.

He is also a confident and fearless operator with the ball at his feet and given an extended run in the Championship, he could thrive.