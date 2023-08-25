Highlights Blackburn Rovers have had a frustrating summer in the transfer market, with budget cuts affecting their ability to strengthen the squad.

Blackburn Rovers don't have too much longer to sort out some of their problem positions ahead of the September 1st transfer deadline, with head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson having a frustrating summer at Ewood Park.

Rovers' business started off early in June with deals done for Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad and Arnor Sigurdsson, but there was a real silence throughout the month of July as no incomings were finalised and noise was beginning to emerge about Tomasson's budget being cut by the club owners the Venkys.

Issues with the Venkys moving their money from their home country India to the UK is believed to be the reason for the cutting of the budget, with the government advising the long-serving owners to cut their overseas investments.

That has seemingly had an impact on Blackburn's business - money was raised from the sales of Ash Phillips and Thomas Kaminski but just Leopold Wahlstedt has arrived since then for a transfer fee, with the running costs of the club perhaps being funded as well by the departures of Phillips and Kaminski.

Tomasson has made it clear that his squad needs strengthening and one of his top targets was experienced centre-back Danny Batth, who won Sunderland's Player of the Year award last year but has been allowed to leave after a breakdown in talks over a fresh contract extension.

The Dane wanted to pounce on this and a free transfer deal was said to be on the verge of being agreed upon but Alan Nixon's fresh update on Thursday has seen the 32-year-old apparently pull out of a move to Ewood Park because of the club's 'dithering' over getting it done.

Batth will now seemingly fight for his place at the Stadium of Light and Rovers will have to move on to another transfer target in a bid to add some experience to their backline, which is very young overall.

And the perfect addition could be that of Craig Cathcart, who is without a club and has plenty of experience in the Premier League and the Championship over the course of his career.

Who is Craig Cathcart?

Cathcart is best known for his long stint with Watford, which came to an end this summer when he was not offered a new contract.

He started off however at Manchester United, but he never made a professional appearance for the Red Devils and instead had loan stints at Royal Antwerp, Plymouth Argyle, and the aforementioned Hornets in his youth.

Cathcart signed for Blackpool in 2010 and after four seasons and 117 outings for the Seasiders, the centre-back returned to Watford - this time on a full-time basis.

The 72-cap Northern Ireland international ended up playing 262 times in all competitions from 2014 onwards for the Hertfordshire outfit, with over 150 of those coming in the Premier League, until his time at the club came to an end earlier this year.

Why would Craig Cathcart be a good signing for Blackburn?

Currently, Dominic Hyam and Hayden Carter have a pretty solid partnership at the back for Blackburn with Scott Wharton deputising, but what the club do lack in defence still is real experience.

Daniel Ayala filled that void for the last few years, but he was often on the sidelines injured and despite still having a touch of class, it was no shock to see the Spaniard released over the summer.

If Batth had arrived at Rovers, he would've not only filled that veteran void but he would have also pushed both Carter and Hyam for a spot in the starting XI, such was his performances for Sunderland last season.

But Blackburn must now move on, and if there is a player out there that is probably happy to play backup for now but will be willing to wait for his chance, then it is Cathcart.

He has played regularly enough in recent years for Watford despite now being 34 years of age, and he featured 28 times alone in the Championship in the 2022-23 season.

As to be expected, Cathcart did suffer from a few niggling injuries in his final season at Vicarage Road, but his know-how, ability and experience would fit right in at Rovers as a rotational or backup option.

There are more pressing needs for the club to spend money on, such as an out-and-out striker, and on a free transfer Cathcart would tick a lot of boxes for what Tomasson needs.