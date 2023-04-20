Blackburn Rovers were denied all three points in last night’s game as Coventry City goalkeeper Ben Wilson rescued a point for the away side.

Rovers took the lead just before halftime when Sam Gallagher dispatched his header into the bottom corner after Joe Rankin-Costello floated a cross into the box.

The home side were dominating possession, and it looked likely that they were going to take all three points, but that was until the 90+6 minute when Coventry had a corner and goalkeeper Ben Wilson bundled the ball into the net to rescue the Sky Blues.

The point did either side a favour in terms of their play-off hopes, but it did see Blackburn jump back into the sixth spot, a point ahead of West Brom with a game still in hand.

Blackburn Rovers’ summer plans

It looks to be a busy end to the season for Rovers as they battle to make it into the play-offs, but looking past these final few games, it could be a busy summer in terms of incomings and outgoings at the club.

One noticeable player that looks set to leave Ewood Park is striker Ben Brereton-Diaz. The Chilean is coming to the end of his contract in Lancashire, and it is likely he will depart this summer.

It was reported back in January that the forward had agreed a pre-contract agreement with Spanish side Villareal. However, that has now been denied by Blackburn’s Director of Football that no agreement has been reached between the two parties.

The 23-year-old is in the final months of his contract and, therefore, is free to speak to any side from abroad.

The Chile international has scored 10 goals so far in all competitions this season. This follows from last season, where he found the back of the net on 22 occasions for Rovers.

It seems that Brereton-Diaz speculation is going to continue until a decision is made this summer, but even if that is the case, Blackburn will likely still need to find a suitable replacement.

Why Joel Piroe of Swansea City is the perfect Ben Brereton-Diaz replacement

The one forward that seems like a perfect fit to replace Brereton-Diaz is Swansea City’s Joel Piroe.

The Dutchman joined the Swans in the summer of 2021 from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven, and in his two years at the club, he has featured 89 times, scoring 43 goals and registering eight assists.

The 23-year-old has adapted really well to life in English football, ending last season with 22 goals in the Championship, while this season the striker is on 18, the fourth highest goal scorer of the season.

The forward is currently averaging 0.46 goals per 90 and 196 minutes per goal, with the Swansea striker having the most shots by any player this season, 101.

Piroe is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract, and with the inconsistent season Swansea have had this season and this summer being Swansea’s possibly last chance to cash in on him, the striker could be allowed to leave this summer.

Therefore, with Brereton-Diaz looking likely to leave, Blackburn should be looking at Piroe to fill the gap left by the Chilean.

The Dutchman has proven experience in the Championship, and with his impressive scoring record for a side that hasn’t been at the top end of the league, he is bound to warrant interest.

Piroe would be a strong addition to this Blackburn team, whether they are in the Championship or Premier League next season. Should they remain in the Championship, for them to continue pushing at the top end of the league, they need a goal scorer, and there aren’t too many better than Piroe at this moment in time.