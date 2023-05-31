Despite the failure to reach the play-offs, the 2022/23 campaign was an impressive one for Blackburn Rovers.

The Lancashire club were in and around the top six for the majority of the campaign and just missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.

The aim for Jon Dahl Tomasson and his team will be to kick on from this campaign and make a better go of it next season.

Blackburn Rovers’ summer plans

The summer transfer window offers Blackburn the opportunity to assess their squad and make the necessary changes they see fit while the club have already confirmed will be leaving when their contracts expire.

Rovers are going to lose some important figures this summer, as they confirmed this month that Ben Brereton-Diaz, Daniel Butterworth, Daniel Ayala, and Bradley Dack are all going to depart once their contracts expire.

While the Lancashire club have also said goodbye to the loan players they had on their books in the 2022/23 campaign.

This means Blackburn are a side that are going to need some investment if they are to continue the hard work they produced this season. Tomasson will be keen to replace the departing players, as he knows how important they were this season.

The club have already made their first step into the transfer market by bringing in Niall Ennis on a free transfer from Plymouth Argyle.

Blackburn will know more needs to be done, and they will be looking for a suitable replacement for Dack, and they could find that at Exeter City in the form of Sam Nombe.

Why Blackburn Rovers should look to sign Exeter City’s Sam Nombe

Rovers are not a side that is going to be spending a huge amount of money this summer, so when they are looking at the transfer market, they are going to be looking at players they can get cheaply.

The departing Dack is a player who is going to be hard to replace for Blackburn, as he’s been very important for the team in the time he has been at the club.

However, this now provides the Lancashire club with an opportunity to go in a different direction, and the club has already shown they are not afraid to take risks on young, unproven players from lower down in the EFL.

So, Blackburn should do that again when replacing Dack and look to Exeter’s Sam Nombe. The 24-year-old is by no means a like-for-like replacement but is coming off an excellent campaign for the Grecians, where he scored 15 goals and assisted eight in 43 league appearances.

Nombe has always been a player that has scored goals but this season the attacker managed to record the best tally of his career after forming some good partnerships with the Exeter frontline.

The forward has only got one year remaining on his deal with the Grecians, so it may be very wise for Blackburn to test the resolve of the League One club and make a bid.

Nombe has played in the Championship before for Luton Town, so he does have experience in the league but this may be a signing that takes time to work out.

Considering what Tomasson did this season and the players he recruited, it wouldn’t be that much of a risk if Rovers brought in Nombe this summer.