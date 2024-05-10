Highlights Reinforcements may be needed in wide areas for Blackburn Rovers this summer after securing Championship status.

Sorba Thomas returning to Ewood Park could be a beneficial move following impressive performances at Huddersfield.

Considering familiar faces like Thomas for the summer transfer window could help Blackburn avoid the relegation battle next season.

The 2023/24 season proved to be a rather underwhelming one from a Blackburn Rovers perspective.

In the end, the club failed to reproduce their push for a place in the Championship play-offs from the season before.

Instead, they needed a final day victory away at Leicester City - who by that point had already been crowned champions - to avoid relegation to League One.

Having secured their Championship status for next season, Blackburn must now plan for a summer transfer window, in which they will look to put together a squad that can keep them away from the bottom three next season.

There will no doubt be plenty of areas that will need to be strengthened at Ewood Park in the summer, one of which is on the wing.

Blackburn Rovers may need options out wide

Going into the summer, it seems as though reinforcement in the wide areas could be needed for John Eustace's side this summer.

Tyrhys Dolan is out of contract in the next few weeks, although the club do have the option to extend that deal for a further 12 months.

But if it becomes evident that a longer extension is not going to be signed, it would be no surprise if they were to cash in on him this summer, while they can still get a fee for him.

Meanwhile, both Arnor Sigurdsson and Ryan Hedges, although impressive in parts, were hampered by injuries this season.

Between them, they amassed just 46 Championship appearances this season. Indeed, Sigurdsson himself is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Ewood Park this summer, which could give them a decision to make over the future of the Iceland international as well.

Elsewhere, Dilan Markanday has struggled to establish himself with Blackburn since arriving from Tottenham in January 2022.

The 22-year-old has made just 35 first-team appearances across all competitions in two-and-a-half years with the club, meaning it could be a gamble to now rely on him on a weekly basis next season.

Elsewhere, Andrew Moran is also due to return to Premier League side Brighton this summer, after a loan spell at Ewood Park.

So, with additional options out wide something that Blackburn may need this summer, it could be argued that they should not be ruling out a reunion with one rather familiar face.

Sorba Thomas should be considered for an Ewood Park return

Back in January 2023, Blackburn completed the loan signing of Sorba Thomas from Huddersfield Town.

It was a move that did pay off for a period, with the Welsh international producing some standout performances in the weeks following his temporary move from Yorkshire to Lancashire.

Admittedly, things did fall away somewhat for Thomas towards the latter stage of his time at Ewood Park.

However, he was far from the only player to suffer such a dip in form under then Blackburn head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson at some point during that particular campaign.

Indeed, the winger has since gone on to enjoy an impressive individual campaign in the Championship this season, following his return to Huddersfield.

That, though, was not enough to prevent the Terriers suffering relegation to League One, something Blackburn may now want to take advantage of if they do find themselves looking for some new wide options.

With Huddersfield now under greater financial pressure following that drop down a division, Thomas could now be a more affordable target than would otherwise be the case.

His form this season, meanwhile, also demonstrates the positive impact he might still be able to make in the Championship, if he was to return to Ewood Park.

Sorba Thomas 2023/24 Championship stats for Huddersfield Town - from SofaScore Appearances 41 Goals 4 Expected Goals 3.14 Shots per Game 1 Assists 9 Expected Assists 13.31 Pass Success Rate 64% Balls Recovered per Game 5.1 Dribble Success Rate 43% Duel Success Rate 41%

It is also worth noting that Thomas admitted when his loan spell came to an end last season, that his spell at Blackburn had helped him to fall in love with the game again.

That may ensure that the 25-year-old would be open to the prospect of a move back to the Lancashire club again in the summer.

So, with that in mind, you get the feeling that as Blackburn weigh up what fans will hope is a sizeable list of potential targets for this summer's transfer window, Thomas' name could well be one that is worth considering.