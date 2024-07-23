After a barnstorming 2023/24 campaign where Sammie Szmodics almost single-handedly kept Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, it was inevitable that they'd receive interest in the Republic of Ireland international this summer.

Alan Nixon recently reported via his Patreon that newly-promoted Ipswich Town are interested in signing the 28-year-old, whilst the Daily Mirror reported via their transfer blog on 22/07 at 11:31am that Rovers' Championship rivals Leeds United were also keen on his signature.

Meanwhile, the BBC have reported that Turkish giants Galatasaray have been interested in Szmodics, so it's fair to say that he's got plenty of options on the table this summer.

Rovers have already rejected 'several bids' from Ipswich for Szmodics, according to the BBC, but perhaps the Ewood Park-based side should be looking to cash in on their star man this summer, despite his obvious importance to John Eustace's side.

Blackburn Rovers should sell Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town

It may not be a popular move amongst the Blackburn Rovers faithful, but selling Szmodics this summer could actually be in the club's best interests for a number of reasons.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a fantastic 2023/24 season, scoring 33 goals in all competitions, 27 of those in the league, which saw him win the Championship Golden Boot, and it's not unfair to say that nobody saw this coming, so it remains to be seen if he can back this up again.

For context, Szmodics scored just seven times in all competitions the previous season, and it's likely that his stock will never be as high again, meaning that they should cash in when they can.

With two years left on his deal at Ewood Park, Rovers can still demand a hefty fee for Szmodics and at 28, he's not a youngster, so time is running out if they want to sell for big money. Blackburn should see the bigger picture, sell him when his stock is high and use that money to reinvest elsewhere in the squad.

The East Anglian Daily Times have reported that Rovers want £20million for their star player, while Ipswich's initial bid was just £6million.

It's unlikely that Blackburn will receive a fee of £20million for Szmodics, but they're right to hold out for more money than £6million. The two parties should look to meet somewhere in the middle, and if Blackburn received a fee of around £12million, it would be excellent business.

Ipswich are now a Premier League side, so Blackburn won't be strengthening a Championship rival, and Szmodics would get to play top-flight football for the first time in his career. As a 28-year-old, it's unlikely that he'll ever have the chance to do so again, and a move away from Ewood Park could suit all parties.

Sammie Szmodics could yet be a one-season wonder

Prior to the 2023/24 season, Szmodics had shown no sign of being a prolific goalscorer, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to back it up again next season.

Scoring 33 goals in one season is some achievement, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's unable to reach those numbers again next season. If he doesn't have a great season, Blackburn will find themselves in a position next summer where they have a 29-year-old with just one year left on his deal and would have to sell for a fraction of what they're demanding now.

That shouldn't be a risk that Blackburn take, and it's not unfair to say that Szmodics will likely never be worth more than he is now.

The Irish international kept Blackburn up last season, but by selling him, they can strengthen their squad in other positions and hopefully, won't have to rely on one player to carry them.

Sammie Szmodics' time in the Championship - Transfermarkt Season Club P G A 2019/20 Bristol City 3 0 0 2021/22 Peterborough United 36 6 1 2022/23 Blackburn Rovers 34 5 2 2023/24 Blackburn Rovers 44 27 4

Szmodics has scored 38 goals in 117 Championship appearances, which means that prior to last season, he'd scored just 11 times in 73 second tier appearances, showing that last season was an anomaly.

Blackburn can't afford to risk keeping Szmodics at the club and potentially seeing his stock dwindle next season. If they don't cash in on him, they could look back at this as a missed opportunity.