Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal is expected to attract interest from Championship and European clubs this summer and Blackburn Rovers should be one of them.

The Man United man is believed to be keen on getting more minutes next season and The Athletic have reported that he could leave Old Trafford either on a temporary or permanent basis.

Who is Zidane Iqbal?

Iqbal is a young midfielder who has a big reputation at Man United and is someone who seems to be sought after this summer.

The 20-year-old was born in Manchester and is a product of United’s academy system.

Iqbal has been at Old Trafford for a few years now, and last season he was on the fringes of the first team.

He appeared on the bench in all but three Europa League games, while he was also on the bench for the first team in the Premier League on seven occasions.

However, the midfielder didn’t make a first-team appearance, with all his games coming in the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.

Iqbal has so far made only one first-team appearance since being at the club. Therefore, it seems his future at the club will be decided this summer.

It was reported by Football League World in November that Iqbal had interest from Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough, however, a move failed to materialise, and he remained at Old Trafford beyond the January transfer window.

Now, it seems the club could be willing to sanction a departure for the midfielder, just it remains a question of where to.

Why Blackburn Rovers should be looking at Zidane Iqbal

Iqbal is a very tidy footballer who, if he were to play in the Championship, could be a real asset for any side.

He is a player that could slot into Blackburn’s midfield with real ease, as he would bring control, composure, and that talent that United’s youngsters seem to possess.

The midfielder still has two years left to run on his current deal, and with the level of competition at Old Trafford, it seems that Erik ten Hag may be willing to let the 20-year-old move on this summer.

Therefore, he could be an option that Blackburn considers, as United may not be asking a lot for Iqbal’s services.

Iqbal could be a perfect fit for the Lancashire outfit, as Jon Dahl Tomasson implemented a possession-based brand of football, similar to what most top teams do in the Premier League, and Iqbal has shown in United’s academy and on pre-season tours that he is very tidy with the ball at his feet.

Blackburn will have some areas in the midfield that they need to add in this summer, and whether it is on a permanent basis or a temporary one, adding Iqbal could be a smart move from the club.

Rovers added Tyler Morton to their team last season from Liverpool, so the club is known to these teams for sending players to them.

If it were to be a loan move, Man United have used Championship teams before, as it is a strong league and can help their young players flourish. So, either way, Iqbal to Blackburn would work for all parties involved.