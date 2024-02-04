Blackburn Rovers have not won in the Championship since a 2-1 victory over Bristol City back on 12th December, and could be looking nervously over their shoulders after a 2-1 loss at home to a relegation-threatened QPR side.

The fact that Rovers' defeat on Saturday came on the same day as Huddersfield Town's heavy win over Sheffield Wednesday comes as a double whammy for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, who are now just five points clear of the bottom three.

Rovers' struggles have perhaps been partially down to the calf injury previously suffered by striker Sam Gallagher, who has featured on only eight occasions this season, leaving the Lancashire outfit over-reliant on the goals scored by midfielder Sammie Szmodics.

Szmodics may be the division's joint-top scorer alongside Plymouth Argyle's Morgan Whittaker, but Rovers may have been in a better position if Gallagher had been fit to play.

The striker has hit form lately, creating two assists and scoring a goal in the Lancashire outfit's 4-1 win in the FA Cup fourth round replay with Wrexham, and also scored on Saturday in the defeat against the Hoops.

Blackburn Rovers set to extend Gallagher contract

During the transfer window, which closed on Thursday evening, Gallagher was subject to transfer speculation, with Ipswich Town reportedly interested in the forward.

However, Rovers are set to trigger the one-year extension option in Gallagher's contract following transfer interest from the high-flying Tractor Boys.

Alan Nixon provided an update regarding the striker's contract situation on Patreon, which revealed that Gallagher will be on the books at Rovers for another season - if they do not cash in on him over the summer.

Nixon reported that the club's owners, the Venky's, do not want to let their man leave for free when his current contract expires at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, after failing to capture their target, the Tractor Boys opted instead to sign Wales international Kieffer Moore and former Wimbledon man Ali Al-Hamadi to bolster their strike force as they strive for back-to-back promotions.

Gallagher news should please Blackburn fans

Retaining the services of Gallagher for another season would be a good bit of business for Tomasson's side, as the striker can be a real goal threat in the Championship.

He has started just four games in the second tier this season, but has managed to score two goals in that time, while last season the 28-year-old managed to score eight goals and create two assists in just 27 Championship starts.

Szmodics has proven his prolific ability this season, but if Gallagher remains fit, his presence could further complement the midfielder's attacking exploits.

Gallagher's new-found form has come at a welcome time for the Ewood Park outfit, who will need his goals to help steer them away from trouble following a woeful run of eight league games without a win.

Following a seventh-placed finish in the 2022/23 campaign, Rovers will hope to finish closer to the top-six next season than where they are currently sitting in the Championship table.

A fit and firing Gallagher could help his side achieve their play-off aspirations next campaign, but this season it is difficult to see Tomasson's side finishing above the mid-table region.