Highlights Blackburn Rovers are gearing up for Makhtar Gueye signing as a potential replacement for departing Sammie Szmodics.

Potential deal with Ipswich Town in limbo due to disparity in valuation for Szmodics, who led in Championship goals last season.

Manager Eustace is not entirely in control of transfers, with Gueye likely to join as a club signing to bolster forward options.

Blackburn Rovers are going to sign RWD Molenbeek striker Makhtar Gueye.

This news comes from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who added that the forward is undergoing a medical today (Monday 29th July) ahead of his move to Rovers.

Blackburn needed to consider what they were going to do to replace Sammie Szmodics' goals. He's been heavily linked with a move to Ipswich Town, although the two sides are said to be quite far apart on their respective valuations of the player.

Ipswich submitted a £6 million bid for the Irish international, but the Lancashire side wanted £20 million for him, according to the East Anglia Daily Times.

The BBC later reported that the Tractor Boys were not willing to pay the inflated price that Rovers wanted for Szmodics, who led the Championship in goals last season with 27, but Alan Nixon has stated that Town have since offered £8.5 million for him.

His scoring tally alone contributed 16 points to Blackburn's league efforts last season, single-handedly saving them from relegation.

Manager John Eustace has said that whether the deal happens is down to the two clubs and not him. He wants to keep him, but there seems to be a contingency plan in place for if he leaves.

Blackburn set to complete Makhtar Gueye signing

Rovers have reached an agreement with Molenbeek for the transfer of the Senegal striker, according to Tavolieri. He will sign a contract with the Lancashire side imminently, and will become the club's second signing of the summer, as things stand, following the arrival of former Everton goalkeeper Jack Barrett.

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals last time out in the Belgian Pro League, from an xG of 14.39. He usually lined up as a natural number nine, but his heatmap suggests that he can often be used on the left-wing too.

Makhtar Gueye's 23/24 Pro League stats Apps 32 Starts 28 Goals 11 xG 14.39 Conversion rate 15% Scoring frequency 235 mins Big chances missed 22 Stats taken from Sofascore

Positionally, he's not an exact approximation of what Szmodics offers, but the hope will be that his goals can be partially replicated by the likes of Gueye and others.

As one forward is expected to officially arrive, another is set to leave Ewood Park in the near future. Sam Gallagher looks to be edging closer to a move to Stoke City, in a deal worth £1.5 million.

Makhtar Gueye signing is likely to be a club signing, not a Eustace one

The recruiting approach of the manager this summer has been to try and get in players with experience, whereas other high ranking figures at the club have wanted to bring in younger players, according to Nixon.

While Gueye isn't young, he's certainly not a proven asset, not like other players they have targeted in different positions, like Kyle McFadzean and Danny Batth.

It might not have had to come to this point in their search for more forward options had Blackburn not messed up their winter move for MLS striker Duncan McGuire by saving the required paperwork rather than submitting it to the EFL before the deadline.

But we're here now and Gueye looks like he's going to be the latest addition made by Rovers. They certainly need more goalscoring options, and he has a decent record of doing that in Belgium.