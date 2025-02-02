Blackburn Rovers are closing in on a move for Braga left-back Yuri Ribeiro.

This is according to Record, who believe a move could be announced imminently.

Ribeiro, 28, has played in numerous countries during his career, spending a decent chunk of his time in Portugal, but also playing in England with Nottingham Forest and Poland with Legia Warsaw too. He played his part for Forest between 2019 and 2021 - but may be gutted not to have been part of Forest's promotion-winning 2021/22 campaign.

However, he could now be set to have another chance to prove his worth in England, with Blackburn keen on a move for him.

Rovers have made three additions during the January window thus far, with Dion Sanderson arriving from Birmingham City on loan.

Adam Forshaw joined from Plymouth Argyle a day later - and on Friday - Augustus Kargbo made a permanent move to Ewood Park.

All three look set to make some valuable contributions between now and the end of the season, but there's still work for John Eustace's side to do before the window closes, as they look to secure a top-six finish at the end of the campaign.

Blackburn Rovers close in on Yuri Ribeiro deal

According to Record, Ribeiro is set to leave his current side Braga, and the same outlet believes the full-back is set to make the move to Blackburn.

The deal hasn't been made official at this stage, but negotiations between the two teams are "practically over" for a loan move and a move could be announced in the coming hours.

He looks set for a return to England, where he was previously able to feature a fair enough for Forest before he was released in the summer of 2021.

Yuri Ribeiro's game time at Nottingham Forest Season Appearances 2019/20 31 2020/21 26 (All competitions)

Blackburn Rovers could benefit from Yuri Ribeiro deal

Owen Beck is a great option to have at left-back and he has shown his class on numerous occasions this season.

But with Harry Pickering currently out of action, it makes sense for the Lancashire side to move for another left-back.

Ribeiro, who should be in the peak years of his career now, has Championship experience under his belt previously and that could make him a very good fit at Rovers.

It may not cost Blackburn a lot to recruit him either, considering he will be joining on loan.

And it seems like a low-risk signing that could produce high rewards, so this addition seems like a no-brainer.