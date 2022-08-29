Blackburn Rovers set to seal transfer agreement for Liverpool player

Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg is now expected to link up with Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan deal before the summer window closes, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The 20-year-old has spent two loan spells at local rivals Preston North End in recent times, impressing during his time at Deepdale and proving to be a versatile asset for the Lilywhites as he played in central defence and at right wing-back.

However, Ryan Lowe’s side haven’t secured a third agreement to take the Dutchman back to his former club and it even looked as though Burnley were set to win the race for his services with Vincent Kompany’s side still on the prowl for another central defender.

Do you love Blackburn Rovers? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 25 Bob Crompton primarily played what position for Blackburn? Striker Midfielder Defender Goalkeeper

However, it’s Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side who are now set to come out on top during what has been a frustrating summer at Ewood Park, but their transfer business is finally heating up with Dominic Hyam’s arrival from Coventry City being announced last night.

It has also been reported that they have moved ahead of Sunderland in the race for Brighton and Hove Albion central defender Jan Paul van Hecke, though it’s currently unclear whether they will continue their pursuit of their former loanee with van den Berg set to arrive.

They have been in desperate need of a couple of centre-backs to come in though, with van Hecke and ex-captain Darragh Lenihan’s departures leaving them light in options in this department.

The Verdict:

This would be a good addition for Tomasson’s side and one that would go a long way in strengthening two departments considering he can also operate on the right-hand side.

Joe Rankin-Costello can be a backup option to Callum Brittain – but increasing competition in that department can only help to maximise performance levels and that will be needed following their recent defeats.

His arrival should also help to tighten things up at the back, something that may be needed with star striker Ben Brereton-Diaz potentially leaving the club before the deadline, making their defence more important.

This imminent addition should also enable Tomasson to switch to a back three if he wishes – and the Liverpool man should be able to slot in seamlessly if Blackburn’s boss does considering the Dutchman operated as part of a three during his time at Deepdale.

And with others to come in, the fact this is a loan deal is a positive because it shouldn’t be too costly for Rovers who may not even need to pay 100% of his wages depending on the agreement they negotiated with Jurgen Klopp’s men.